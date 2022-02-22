DJ Alok vs Otho vs Dasha: Which Free Fire MAX character is better in February 2022?

DJ Alok, Otho, and Dasha are three of the most popular characters in Free Fire MAX. One offers healing and a movement speed boost, while the other can track targets, and the third can help reduce recoil/fall damage effects.

While all three characters are well suited for use in combat and have unique abilities, one is better.

Breaking down DJ Alok, Otho, and Dasha in Free Fire MAX: Abilities and combat usage

DJ Alok

Ability

DJ Alok's ability in Free Fire MAX is called Drop The Beat and is an active ability in-game. When activated, it lasts for 10 seconds and provides a 5 HP recovery per second and a 15% movement speed boost. This ability affects teammates that are within a 5-meter radius. Once used, it takes 45 seconds to cool down.

Combat usage

DJ Alok's main role in combat is to heal the entire team. Given the low cooldown time of 45 seconds, the ability can be used multiple times in a long-drawn battle. In addition to healing, bonus movement speed is also useful for emergency escapes and quick rotations.

Otho

Ability

Otho's ability in Free Fire MAX is called Memory Mist and can help players locate their opponents in-game. When an enemy is eliminated, the location of their teammates within 50 meters is revealed to the player. This information is also shared with the entire squad.

Combat usage

Otho's main function in combat is to help their teammates find the remaining enemies of a team. This information can be used to flank the enemy or get into a good firing position to set up an ambush.

Dasha

Ability

Dasha's ability in Free Fire MAX is called Partying On and provides several benefits to the user. It reduces recoil and recoil buildup by 10% each and reduces damage from falls and recovery time from falls by 50% and 80%, respectively.

Combat usage

Dasha's main utility in-game is for players who rely on fast-shooting guns with high recoil. The recoil can be drastically reduced using her ability, allowing players to fire consistently at their opponents.

Verdict

Considering the utility of the abilities, DJ Alok's is the best character among the lot. His healing and movement speed boost are unrivaled in-game. Combined with the short cooldown duration, players can use this ability frequently in combat.

Additionally, the character is well-suited to fulfill numerous roles in combat. Players can use DJ Alok aggressively or defensively if the need arises. He is also good in the solo and squad mode in-game.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen