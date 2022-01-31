5 things to prioritize while playing with random teammates in Garena Free Fire

Playing with random players in Free Fire can be troublesome at times. They tend to lack any coordination or communication and either flee or rush head first at the first signs of danger.

In addition to these shenanigans, playing with random players is difficult for numerous reasons. They tend to hoard good loot, ignore helping teammates up, and even self-sabotage the match. To avoid dying due to these random players, there are few things that players can do to ensure their survival.

Prioritize these things to stay alive while playing with random teammates in Free Fire

5) Find and secure good loot before teammates do

Random teammates in Free Fire seldom share loot. They would much rather hoard all the good loot and put the team at a disadvantage than share it equally. Thankfully, there is a workaround to this problem.

If a teammate is being selfish, the only option that players have is to loot fast and secure supplies before they do. This will ensure that basic supplies for the early-game are secured, which improves the odds of survival.

4) If one random teammate is rushing blindly, don't follow suit

Due to the lack of coordination and communication, a random teammate may rush out to engage the enemy during a 4v4 fight. When this occurs, players should not follow them into combat.

It's far better to stay back with the other two players and approach the fight carefully. Even if the random teammate who rushed out is eliminated, at least three members of the squad will still be alive.

3) Avoid standing next to explosive barrels

Explosive barrels in the game deal a lot of damage when they blow up. At times, it's even enough to knock down a player or kill them. Despite it being dangerous, at times random teammates will shoot a barrel while a fellow player is standing beside it.

This could lead to an early exit from the match and hamper the K/D ratio. To avert this scenario, players should avoid standing next to barrels for any reason. If there is loot lying near the barrel, they should first blow it up before proceeding to collect it.

2) Only help downed teammates if it can be done safely

The main priority of the player is staying alive at all costs and reaching the end zone. They have to ensure their survival and safety above all others. Given these circumstances, if a teammate has been downed far away from the team, players shouldn't risk reviving them.

At times enemies use downed teammates as bait in hopes of getting an additional kill. If a player were to go revive them, they might be ambushed and taken out of the match.

1) Stand clear of teammates when they use grenades

Learning how to use grenades in Free Fire has a slight learning curve. Getting the angle and throwing distance right can be challenging. However, for the most part it is relatively easy and fun.

Unfortunately, not everyone is able to get it right on the first try. Many times due to the skill gap, random players tend to throw the grenades too close for comfort. This can either injure teammates or at times eliminate them. To avoid this from happening, it's best to stand away from the player throwing the frag grenade.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

LIVE POLL Q. Do you play with random players often? Yes. No. 0 votes so far