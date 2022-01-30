5 tips to win 4v4 fights in Free Fire (January 2022)

Squad fights in Free Fire are some of the most intense in-game. With eight players going head-to-head, things tend to get chaotic. Some players get eliminated at the start of the battle. On the other hand, few make a terrible move and get pinned down by the fire.

In these situations, winning becomes a bit difficult. With so much going on all at once, working as a squad is next to impossible. Nevertheless. with a bit of coordination and effort, players will win 4v4 fights with ease.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Need help with winning 4v4 fights in Free Fire? These tips may provide the information needed

5) Share supplies to allow teammates to function at maximum efficiency

Distribution of loot is vital to winning a 4v4 fight in Free Fire. If every team member does not have enough supplies, their combat efficiency is significantly reduced. They cannot contribute to the battle and become a liability to the team.

Players must equally distribute their loot at all costs to avoid these situations. This includes medkits, utility items, and of course, ammo. Additionally, disturbing loot will ensure that if a teammate falls in battle, the enemy will not gain much from their loot box.

4) Plan out the attack before committing to the fight

During teamfights in-game, rushing headfirst towards the enemy is a wrong tactical move. While it may work during an ambush, it can lead to a team wipe in normal circumstances.

To ensure that the attack is on point and yields results, players need to plan among themselves before attacking. All teammates need to know their respective roles in combat and their objectives to accomplish.

3) Stay together at all times

One of the most critical factors that will ensure victory during a 4v4 is the team's ability to stay together. If players cannot stay close to each other, the enemy will be able to pick them off one by one during a fight.

Eventually, this will weaken the combat capability of the squad and lead to elimination. To ensure this scenario does not occur, teammates need to stay together at all times. Always keep in mind that there is strength in numbers.

2) Communicate with teammates and call out important information

When engaged with opponents in combat, not all teammates will have the same field of view. Some may have a better lookout position than others. In this scenario, it falls to that player to call out movements and essential information in real-time.

This allows the squad to adjust their position and focus on a specific area. If the enemy attacks from that direction, the team can return fire immediately and suppress the attack.

1) Coordinate in battle and focus fire on a single target

During a 4v4 fight in Free Fire, most teammates aim and shoot at the nearest opponents they can find. This strategy is viable in combat, but it is not tactically sound.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rather than shooting at random opponents, the team should focus fire on a single target. Due to the overwhelming amount of firepower, the opponent will not be able to last very long and will get eliminated.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar