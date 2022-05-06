5 Free Fire tips to deal with campers in the end zone (May 2022)

Surviving a battle royale match in Free Fire is challenging. Players have to constantly stay on the move to avoid being pinned down or getting stuck outside the safe zone. To add to these woes, they must also tactfully either kill or bypass opponents to make it to the end zone.

This should be troublesome enough for any player in the match. However, players will also have to deal with campers during any match. These opponents choose to hide and strike at the right moment, landing devastating blows to players and killing them. By following a few tips, players can learn how to deal with them.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned. They can opt for the MAX version instead.

Players can follow these simple tips to deal with campers in Free Fire

5) Don't panic if shot at

The most important thing to remember is not to panic. If damage has been sustained, the first thing to do is either find hard cover or place a gloo wall. Since campers don't move from their position, players will not need to worry about a rush attack.

Once cover has been obtained, players then need to ascertain from where exactly the shot was fired. If they manage to locate the position, they can then either counter-attack or use smoke grenades and the environment to escape to safety.

4) Use smoke while moving

The end zone circle in Free Fire is extremely small. This gives campers the upper hand in combat. Once campers are in position, players in the open are at risk of sustaining high volumes of damage.

To avoid this scenario, players should use smoke grenades and move within the smoke to break the enemy's line of sight. While they can still sustain damage from blind fire, it won't be enough to kill them. In this manner, they'll be able to move around with ease.

3) Maintain high ground

If possible, players should always maintain the high ground in the end zone. This will give them good shooting angles to work with and will ensure that no camper in the end zone gets the upper hand.

On the contrary, with high ground secured, players can camp and shoot at targets within the end zone. If luck favors them and the zone shrinks around them, their odds of victory are all but confirmed.

2) Find hard cover

An essential tip to staying alive while dealing with campers is to find hard cover. While gloo walls will provide a strong defense, hard cover is unbreakable. Players can use this to their advantage and hide behind it indefinitely.

Furthermore, in the end zone, campers aren't the only thing that players have to contend with. Other opponents will also be on the move looking to secure kills. For this reason, gloo walls should be kept in reserve.

1) Counter-camp inside of buildings

When rotating behind or flanking the camper is not an option, players need to get creative and counter-camp. Rather than trying to attack, they should defend. While there's no guarantee that the camper will attack, the player will be safe.

If players can execute this tactic while the safe zone is shrinking, they may be able to kill the campers when they rotate. Although this will require a lot of planning, it's not impossible to pull off.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

