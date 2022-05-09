5 Free Fire tips to easily maintain a 3+ K/D ratio (May 2022)

The individual K/D ratio is an important aspect for players in Free Fire. Using the metrics provided, they can boast about their prowess in battle and stand a chance to be invited to elite guilds/squads.

However, having a high or even good K/D ratio is easier said than done. Although the task is not impossible, it does take some effort to get it right. By following these tips, players should be able to secure and maintain a decent K/D ratio in the game.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned. They can opt for the MAX version instead.

Follow these tips to improve the odds of having a good K/D ratio in Free Fire

5) Adopt a flexible playstyle

The easiest way to improve the kill ratio and keep the death ratio to a minimum is by playing both aggressively and passively. The unification of both playstyles is known as flexibility.

Players who can switch playstyles during a match are likely to perform better than their single playstyle counterparts. This will give them an edge in battle and help them maintain a good K/D ratio balance.

4) Plan out each match

A good way to avoid dying too often during a match is by having a game plan. While this does not guarantee that a player will survive for the duration of the match, it does improve the odds of survival.

Having a game plan is not rocket science. It can be done by any player and is easy enough to understand. The basics involve choosing where to land for loot, planning a loot path, and deciding what abilities to use for the match.

3) Try to with matches by all means possible

To improve the K/D ratio in Free Fire, one has to keep death to a minimum or, if possible, avoid it completely. This is not a realistic scenario, but it can be executed with some careful planning and gameplay.

The first goal will be to reach the end zone, while the second will be to outlast opponents in the area to win. This can be achieved by third-partying opponents or outright killing them.

2) Avoid dying without securing a few kills

Defying death is next to impossible in most instances. Thus, embracing it has to be done in style. Before dying in any match, players should try to secure a few kills. This will help balance out the growing death rate and even out the K/D ratio.

Furthermore, with an open mindset already embracing death, players are likely to perform better as they have nothing else to lose. In theory, this should help improve combat efficiency.

1) Play with an elite teammate

If improving the K/D ratio proves to be too difficult, players can always take the easy route and call in an elite teammate. By playing in the Squad mode with this veteran of Free Fire, players will be able to leech off their skills.

After a number of games have been won, the K/D ratio of the player will drastically improve. However, it has to be kept in mind that this is not a long-term solution and only a quick fix.

