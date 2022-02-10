5 Free Fire tips to get combat advantage in 4v4 fights

4v4 fights in Free Fire are incredibly volatile. Two teams go up against each other, and only one emerges victorious. In CS mode, teams get another chance at winning, but there are no second chances in BR mode.

Once engaged with the enemy team, the only two viable options are a victory or a swift exit from the match.

While team coordination and communication play a vital role during the game, other things are to be kept in mind.

Improve the odds of winning 4v4 matches in Free Fire by following these simple tips

5) Attack as a team and not as individuals

Players need to attack as a team unit when attacking or rushing an enemy team in Free Fire. This will ensure that all abilities can be pooled together and used to gain combat advantage.

Failing to attack as a team can end up costing players dearly. Even if one squad member is missing for the duration of the battle, opponents can use this to their advantage and flank the attacking players.

4) Focus fire on a single opponent to take them down faster

Rather than engaging with multiple opponents at once or shooting at the first opponent that pops up, players need to focus fire on just one. This will increase the odds of them being eliminated swiftly.

The enemy team will be at a numerical disadvantage with one teammate down. If they are unable to even the odds, they will be eliminated with ease. This tactic works in most encounters, and the enemy cannot recover from it.

3) Throw cooked grenades to injure and displace the enemy team

Rather than rushing head-first into a hail of bullets, players should try to displace the enemy from their positions. This will make it easier to shoot them and improve the odds of victory. The best way to achieve this is by using grenades.

The enemy team is bound to sustain damage if the entire team can coordinate and throw cooked grenades in unison. In most cases, an elimination may also occur due to the sheer number of grenades thrown.

2) Use snipers with silencers to gain a tactical advantage

In Free Fire, snipers are the most potent weapons a player can use. They offer a great range and inflict serious damage. Landing a perfect headshot on an enemy with the weapon will more or less guarantee a kill.

A proficient team with snipers can use this to their advantage by using the silencer attachment or Dead Silent ability. The enemy team will be unable to locate the players and will remain pinned in place. If the safe zone begins shrinking, they'll have no other option but to run into the line of fire and get eliminated.

1) Locate the entire squad before attacking

Before attacking an enemy squad in Free Fire, it's always a good idea to ensure that they are all in the same location. This makes it easy to keep them in the line of sight and press the attack.

If the entire team cannot be spotted, attacking should be avoided. There is a high chance that an enemy team member can flank or attack from behind. This will be catastrophic as players will simultaneously be engaged on both fronts.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

