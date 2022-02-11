5 Free Fire tips to get more wins in Heroic rank

Reaching the Heroic rank in Free Fire is no easy feat. It takes players hours of practice and gameplay to develop the skills required to outlast the competition. Even then, the moment they reach the rank, things only get more challenging.

With every player in the lobby being a crack shot, the chances of securing a Booyah are reduced drastically. Nevertheless, there are ways to improve the odds of winning by implementing a few tips throughout the match.

Ways to win more Heroic rank matches in Free Fire

5) Prioritize strategy over guns

When playing on Heroic rank, strategy becomes key to winning. Rushing in while emptying a full clip at an opponent will yield little results. Instead, players should focus on outsmarting their opponents by getting into a favorable vantage point.

Being able to outsmart opponents is half the job done. This is where guns come in to finish the task. Once a tactical advantage in combat has been achieved, players are free to spray their opponents with bullets.

4) Learn to use utility items

Although gloo walls are the most used items in-game, they are not the only utility item that's available to Free Fire players. They can choose from numerous other utility items such as flashbangs, smoke grenades, decoy grenades, and even landmines.

Understanding how to use them all effectively in combat will allow players to execute numerous strategies in battle. Rather than simply relying on guns and character abilities, these can also be used to improve the odds of winning a gunfight.

3) When playing with teammates, coordination and communication are a must

Even though all Heroic rank players are highly skilled, this does not guarantee good coordination and teamwork. This makes playing with a team a daunting task. One wrong move and an early exit is assured.

To avoid this scenario, players need to communicate and coordinate with each other. It makes completing objectives easier and improves the odds of winning every match.

2) Adopt a safe playstyle

Although an aggressive playstyle works wonders in Free Fire, in Heroic ranked matches, being too aggressive may lead to an early exit. Since opponents are highly skilled, expecting to rush in and secure a kill is not going to work.

Instead, players should adopt a safe playstyle and engage opponents only when the odds of winning are high. This will ensure that most fights will be easy and, most importantly, winnable.

1) Master building a character combo

One of the easiest ways to win fights in Free Fire is to ensure that the character's ability combo is on point. There has to be a synergy between the abilities and playstyles being used in-game.

If the user can interconnect these two aspects, the odds of victory are greatly improved. This holds more true for team matches, where some abilities affect the entire squad.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

