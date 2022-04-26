5 Free Fire tips to increase win ratio in MAX version

Survival is key in a round of Free Fire MAX. Players strive to battle it out in high octane, intense fights to be the last one standing. But doing just that gets increasingly difficult as the match progresses, and the end zones keep shrinking.

Although winning every match can be difficult, the right tips, tricks, and strategies can help to increase players' win ratio. With regular playtime and a strong game plan, players can make it till the end of the match to obtain the Booyah.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

Improve the win ratio in Free Fire MAX matches by implementing these simple tips in combat

5) Camping and stealth attacks

An underlying aspect of playing Free Fire MAX is the fact that players are often put in a predicament where they must resort to stealth. Not many players follow this, but it is essential to survive until the end.

Camping in specific locations during the game and launching long-range attacks on enemies can help players avoid getting killed in heated gunfights. Also, using snipers with silencers can go a long way in survival.

4) Use surfboards and vehicles for faster navigation

Surfboards and vehicles can help players move fast across the map to avoid gunfire. Additionally, they can use their speed to their advantage by securing airdrops and high ground before their opponents do.

This will give them a distinct edge in combat and rotation. Additionally, if the enemy is in the way, players can use a vehicle to run over them and secure a kill. However, they should be cautious as vehicles can be destroyed relatively easily.

3) Utilize rotation strategically

Players should rotate and keep changing their positions as and when possible. This is essential to be safe and increase the chances of winning the match. However, a game plan must be laid out to avoid making mistakes when rotating.

For instance, players rotating from high ground to low ground should ensure there's enough cover in the area. If an enemy manages to take the high ground, without cover on the low ground, players will be unable to move to safety. While gloo walls can provide some protection, they won't last forever.

2) Looting is key to success

In Free Fire Max, a quick and effective looting run can help players out immensely during battle. Successfully obtaining loot will help them gain the upper hand in most combat scenarios.

Additionally, by actively looting, players can keep an eye out for airdrops and high-tier weapons in floor drops. While weapons are vital, players also need to secure medical supplies and utility items to perform better in combat.

1) Focus on landing in a safe area

To increase the win ratio in Free Fire MAX, players must plan from the very start. This includes choosing a safe landing area. If a player lands in a hot-drop zone, the odds of survival are drastically reduced. This makes it tougher for them to stand a chance at winning.

The best places to land in-game are locations that are considered safe landing locations or areas that see minimal fighting. This gives them time to gear up and secure supplies required for the match.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu