5 Free Fire tips to pick the best drop location as per your playstyle

Implementation of the strategy is a must when it comes to Free Fire matches and there are mainly two types of gameplays. Aggressive players tend to rush into their enemies, while passive players wait for the perfect opportunity to strike.

Free Fire has five maps to offer its players – Alpine, Bermuda, Bermuda Remastered, Purgatory, and Kalahari. Here are some of the best spots on these maps that players can choose from based on their approach to the gameplay.

Five best spots to land in Free Fire based on playstyle

1) Bimasakti Strip – Aggressive players

This is one of the most popular spots in Bermuda and Bermuda Remastered. Houses on either side of the road on the Strip provide high-tier loot. Hence, most players choose to land on the Bimasakti Strip, which eliminates them in the early stages of battle royale matches.

2) Snowfall – Passive players

Snowfall in Alpine (Image via ff.garena)

Snowfall is located towards the northwestern Alpine and is rarely chosen by players. There are ample houses for a squad to get fully equipped. Mobile gamers must keep track of the safe zone and eventually start moving towards the center of the map.

3) Pochinok – Aggressive players

This is another popular spot on the Bermuda map close to Factory and Mars Electric. Due to the high tier-loot, many mobile gamers land in this spot. Hence, it is one of the best places where players can push their enemies and eliminate them at the match's early stages.

4) Forge – Passive players

Forge in Purgatory (Image via ff.garena)

Purgatory is the largest map in Free Fire and this place is located towards the eastern side of it. Passive players can get medium-tier loot from this place. Once they gather enough supplies, they can camp close to the Campsite and wait for their turn to take down enemies when the opportune moment arises.

5) Command Post – Aggressive players

Command Post in Kalahari is an excellent place for squads to loot due to the ample supplies. One of the best reasons for aggressive players to land here is that the spot is nearly towards the center of the map. Hence, they can get enough enemies to eliminate and boost their kill-death ratio.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the writer's views.

