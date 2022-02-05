5 Free Fire tips for picking the best gun combinations for rank push in February 2022

Weapons play a vital role in Free Fire. In many ways, they are part of the core aspects of the game. Without a good firearm, players will fail to secure a Booyah or even manage to get kills during a match.

While all weapons are lethal, only a few complement a user's playstyle and strategy. Learning how to use them in conjunction with each other will provide gamers with an edge in combat.

Learn how to select proper gun combinations in Free Fire by following these tips

5) Ensure weapons can be fitted with scope attachments

When choosing guns to build a combination, it's a good idea to ensure that they can be equipped with scopes. This allows users to shoot at targets further away with higher accuracy.

Given that most fights in Free Fire happen over close-to-mid ranges, the scope will significantly help improve the odds of victory. The only expectations for this rule are shotguns, as they cannot be fitted with scopes or sights.

4) Avoid using two weapons of the same kind

While using two primary guns of the same kind may sound like a good idea, it will lead to a tactical disadvantage. Since the same type of ammo will be used for both weapons, they will likely finish sooner.

When this happens, gamers will be forced to look for ammo or a different weapon type. While in the early-to-mid game, this shouldn't be an issue, it will lead to being eliminated later on in matches.

3) Always pair an SMG with a shotgun when rushing

When rushing opponents in Free Fire, players need to ensure they have an SMG and shotgun in their loadouts. They can charge using the SMG to close the gap and switch to the shotgun at point-blank range.

This will ensure that constant pressure will be applied on the target, making it harder for them to fight. They'll either have to take cover or fall back into better positions.

2) Right AR and marksman/sniper rifle combination can help secure a Booyah

The AR and marksman/sniper rifle combination is one of the most trustworthy in Free Fire. One provides excellent fire at close and mid-ranges, while the other can take down targets far away.

While there are many options for beginners, the SCAR, in combination with the Woodpecker, is the best choice. For more seasoned players, the AUG and AWM make for a lethal combination.

1) Limit usage of Akimbo weapons for gun combinations

While dual-wielding weapons are fun, the recoil and accuracy rates suffer. Most bullets fail to hit the target, and a lot of ammo is wasted in the process, leaving users at a disadvantage.

However, in certain situations, dual-wielding guns can come in handy, mostly during close-range and house-to-house combat. If players manage to store up enough ammo, things may work out in their favor.

