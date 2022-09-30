5 Free Fire tips to use shotguns like pro players

In Free Fire, players have access to a variety of gun options to eliminate their opponents on the fast-paced battlefield. Each weapon has a specific set of attributes and, therefore, is only suitable for specific situations.

Shotguns are one of the deadliest guns in the BR shooter, designed for close combat against enemies. However, these are quite challenging to operate for obvious reasons. Gamers able to get a good command over these firearms can become as unbeatable as pro players.

Mastering gun skills requires substantial practice. In this phase, expert tactics and techniques, as in the article, can help gamers do so quickly and efficiently.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban on Free Fire in India, players in the country should avoid playing the same title. They can access their FF IDs via the non-restricted MAX version instead.

Free Fire: Must-use tips to handle shotguns like professionals

1) Always load bullets in solid cover and while moving

Shotguns do not have extended bullet holding capacity, which leads to frequent reloads. Essentially, Free Fire gamers must learn to time the reload, as they are likely to be hit the spot otherwise.

Players should ensure their firearm is fully loaded before engaging in combat. Notably, they should try to get a solid cover by deploying gloo walls or dashing towards permanent buildings whenever a reload comes.

If there is no cover around them, they should keep on moving randomly until the gun reloads.

2) Shoot in the crouch position at a very close range

Gamers must have a breakneck movement to outplay foes in close-range battles. However, there is a very high chance of missing shots due to rapid movement. To improve the accuracy of shots in such circumstances, landing shots while in crouch position is a working technique.

To perform the trick, all players need to do is get into the crouching posture when there is an intense situation and then drag their fire button in the upward direction as much as they can. This increases the odds of connecting all the shots with the body or head of the enemy.

3) Master the jump-shot technique

The jump-shot technique is one of the most prevalent shooting techniques in the Free Fire community. In this practice, players have to tap on the fire buttons by jumping and pointing the crosshair towards the enemies while in the air.

This trick is more useful when enemies are unaware of their contenders' presence near them. This means that one should first wait for a foe to come near him and then perform the method.

The jump-shot technique can also be embraced when using ARs and SMGs, however, shotguns can do the same more efficiently.

4) Never move while landing drag shots

Drag-shot tricks are unarguably the most effective practice to land precise and lethal shots in Free Fire. Once mastered, players can handily confirm one-tap headshots with this technique, especially with shotguns; pro players know this art very well.

In this practice, they need to make shots by dragging the fire button towards enemies. Essentially, gamers must not move while performing the trick as this greatly impacts accuracy.

5) Equip suitable character combinations

Free Fire characters possess useful abilities that aid users in specific combat situations. Notably, users must choose the characters as per their playing style.

Some favor the use of shotguns, and can therefore be used together to improve shotgun gameplay. Gamers can consider the following character combination:

Caroline - Increases movement speed when holding shotgun.

- Increases movement speed when holding shotgun. Moco - Tags shot enemies.

- Tags shot enemies. Hayato - Increases armor penetration.

- Increases armor penetration. Iris (active) - Marks enemies after hitting a gloo wall and also penetrates walls to inflict damage to the marked enemies.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

