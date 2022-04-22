5 Free Fire tips to win maximum Clash Squad games in Season 27

With the new season of Free Fire in full swing, players are engaged with the task of collecting points to level up. As fun as this may seem, the real challenge is winning matches to secure points. However, not everyone is interested in long-drawn battle royale matches. Some players prefer fast-paced combat to ensure that performance stays at its peak.

Given how strenuous these matches can become, winning is not always the easiest. Nevertheless, by following these tips, players can improve their odds of securing wins in every Clash Squad match in Free Fire.

Increase the odds of winning every Clash Squad match in Free Fire by following these simple tips

5) Pick reliable teammates

When assembling a team for Clash Squad in Free Fire, players should choose reliable teammates. This will ensure that the cohesion of the squad is at its maximum.

Furthermore, dependable teammates are less likely to disobey instructions or abandon teammates who have been downed. This drastically increases the odds of winning every match.

4) Communicate and coordinate attacks

To win every fight and defeat opponents with ease, the team should be well-coordinated and execute commands flawlessly. Doing this will allow the squad to fight as one unit and focus fire on a single target or small area.

Additionally, having good communication is also crucial as it will allow players to relay information to others in real-life. In certain situations, this can be a life-saver and save concerned players from being ambushed by opponents.

3) Use abilities that complement each other

When selecting a squad in Free Fire, players are free to build their character as they see fit. While this works well individually, they lose out on shared bonuses and perks.

For this reason, players must communicate and build their characters with abilities that complement all members of the squad. An excellent example of this would be Elite Andrew's Wolf Pack ability.

2) Try to secure the high ground rather than rushing

Since matches in Clash Squad mode are fast-paced, most teams rush each other in the hopes of securing kills early in the round. Many find success with this strategy. However, at times, things don't always work out.

Rather than rushing at opponents, players can try and secure high ground before engaging the enemy. This will give them better shooting angles and a distinct combat advantage over their opponents.

1) Ensure that the team's healer is well protected

While killing opponents in each round is the ultimate goal, players must remember to protect their healer/support character at all times. If they die at the start of the round, the survivability of the entire team will diminish.

Having a healer present is of the utmost importance as they can support the team by actively healing them. This will allow them to focus on gunfights rather than using medkits to heal.

