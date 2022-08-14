5 mistakes to avoid for maintaining high K/D ratio in Free Fire

In Free Fire, the kill-to-death ratio is a highly significant metric to monitor because it is one of the first things players look at when they visit other profiles. Many gamers value a high K/D ratio because they feel that it demonstrates a strong skill level.

As a result, users are constantly striving to either increase or maintain their K/D ratio at a higher level. However, they commit several frequent errors that prevent them from attaining their objectives.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion. Additionally, this list follows no particular order.

5 mistakes that hold Free Fire players back from maintaining a high K/D ratio

1) Directly jumping into the matches

Many Free Fire users disregard the necessity of a warm-up and immediately begin playing. This suggests that gamers are not in their greatest form, making it harder to win gun battles and thus being eliminated very soon.

Instead of directly queuing, they may head to the training island and spend a few minutes warming up in the combat zone before the day's first game. This should assist them in maintaining their K/D ratio.

2) Playing aggressively and picking unfavorable fights

While playing more aggressively will provide Free Fire players with a greater chance of engaging in duels, this may also be the reason for their quick elimination from the battlefield. Typically, things do not go as planned and often worsen when players try to play more actively.

This is because they engage in unfavorable fights when outnumbered or fighting in the open. Frequently, they do not carry the appropriate weapon for the situation and die quite swiftly, which leads to a reduction in the K/D ratio.

3) Missing out on good characters

K is one of the best characters available within Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Free Fire includes a diverse range of characters whose powers may be divided into two discrete categories: active and passive. More than forty options are available to players. However, certain characters have greater influence than others.

Many novice players overlook active characters such as K, Alok, Dimitri, Skyler, A124, and many more who may heal or offer a combat advantage. The sole explanation is that they do not possess them. In this case, they should utilize the link system to obtain powerful active characters.

4) Extensively landing at hot drops

Hot Drops must be avoided by users if they wish to survive until the later stages (Image via Garena)

Hot drops are locations on the map that attract several players due to the quality of their loot. When seeking to raise the K/D ratio, these serve as double-edged swords. Suppose that gamers obtain the weapons early on in these locations. In that case, they can take down several opponents with relative ease.

The circumstances may differ for users, and opponents may take the upper hand by collecting firearms first. They will be back in the lobby in a matter of seconds, thus lowering the K/D ratio. Therefore, it is preferable to avoid hot drops until they have an excellent squad ready.

5) Queuing with random players

When playing duo or squad matches, it is rarely ideal to queue with random opponents. Due to the high likelihood of receiving teammates that do not communicate or coordinate well, it is challenging to play the game as a team.

In many instances, unknown teammates do not revive or help users during combat. Hence, there is a greater chance of being eliminated without accumulating many kills. This, in turn, will decrease the users' K/D ratio. Instead, they may look to build a solid team while playing duo or squad games.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian users are advised not to play the battle royale title. They may instead play the Free Fire MAX, which is not among the banned applications.

