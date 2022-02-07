5 mistakes Free Fire players should avoid at hot-drops

Hot-drops are risky business in Free Fire. One wrong move and an early exit is guaranteed. Despite having the best character combinations, gun skin, and pets, most players are unable to survive long after landing.

While getting eliminated can largely be attributed to fierce competition, there are few mistakes that players make. Some are minor in nature and make no difference, while others are the sole reason for getting eliminated.

Avoid making these mistakes at hot-drops in Free Fire to increase the odds of survival

5) Underestimating enemy players

One of the biggest mistakes that Free Fire players make in a hot-drop is underestimating their opponents. Rather than eliminating them outright, they often toy with them and eventually pay dearly for it.

To ensure this scenario never occurs, players need to eliminate their opponents without hesitation. Additionally, with one less enemy to worry about, the chances of dominating the area will also increase.

4) Chasing an opponent to secure an elimination

At times, the enemy is able to pull off a "Harry Houdini" and give the player the slip. In these scenarios, the most logical decision should be to chase the opponent and claim the kill. However, that may not be the smartest move to make.

While an opponent running away may look like an easy target, that may not always be the case. Many times, opponents trick players and lead them straight into a kill zone. Rather than players gaining an elimination, they earn an early exit instead.

3) Relying on fists alone to get the job done

Kla's Muay Thai ability is one of the strongest in Free Fire. It gives the player fists of steel and allows them to take on opponents with their bare hands. Unfortunately, these fists of steel are unable to catch bullets.

While beating an unarmed opponent is easy, trying to use the same strategy against an enemy with a gun is not going to work. Even before players can get into range to use their fists, they'll be greeted with a barrage of bullets.

2) Not securing proper gear in time

To survive a hot-drop in Free Fire, players need to secure gear as soon as possible. Without proper gear, an encounter with an opponent may be less than favorable. Opponents will be able to get the upper hand and claim an elimination with ease.

Players should try and keep a low profile until they have stockpiled enough ammunition and medkits. Without these two essential items, their combat efficiency will be limited.

1) Landing next to other players

While the goal of a hot-drop is to secure kills, landing next to other opponents is not the smartest idea. Depending on their abilities, the fight can go either way and the player may exit the match soon.

Although avoiding landing next to opponents will be difficult given the sheer number of players, an active effort has to be made to achieve the same. Players are likely to have a better chance of survival if they are able to land in an isolated region within the hot-drop zone.

