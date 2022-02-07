5 tips to choose the best landing spot in Free Fire (February 2022)

Finding a good place to land during a Free Fire match is vital to success. If the landing is botched, the player's chances of survival are drastically reduced.

While luck will also play a part during the landing phase, most of the factors that will ensure a smooth landing are in the player's hands. By keeping in mind a few tips and safety precautions, every landing in-game will be flawless.

Remember these things when choosing a landing location in Free Fire

5) Land in an area that is well-known

To ensure a safe landing, players need to know the layout of the area. This will reduce the risks of being ambushed by opponents or getting stuck and having to rotate long distances.

Unfortunately, this task will take some time. Players will have to explore different locations on the map during gameplay to memorize it thoroughly. However, in the long run, this will be highly beneficial by allowing players to gain the early-game advantage.

4) Avoiding landing on low ground

When choosing a place to land, care should be taken that the drop-location is not on low ground or areas adjacent to a hill. If an opponent lands on the high ground and manages to gear up, players will have a tough time rotating out of the area.

Thanks to superior shooting angles, the enemy will be able to dominate the location. Players will either have to rotate the long way around the high ground or risk pushing uphill to shorten the route.

3) If landing in a hot-drop zone, avoid landing on the ground

Hot-drops are already risky as is. Given the number of players that land in these locations, the odds of survival are slim. One wrong move and an early exit is guaranteed.

To improve the odds of being the last one standing, players should avoid landing on the ground and instead land on the top of buildings. This will ensure that enemies will not be able to secure a high ground advantage.

2) Look for regions that have a lot of natural cover

Natural cover is not distributed equally across maps in Free Fire. Certain places have more natural cover than others, and these areas are by far some of the safest during the early-game stages.

Opponents will not be able to deal damage easily, as most gunfire will be absorbed by the environment. To an extent, a lot of natural cover will also hamper the line of sight, making it harder to spot players in the distance.

1) Avoid landing in areas that are towards the edge of the map

While landing in isolated areas is the safest strategy in Free Fire, rotating from them may be harder than expected. Without a vehicle, players will end up wasting a lot of time running to the safe zone.

Instead of landing at the edges of the map, players can instead opt to land at smaller landmark locations. While these places may not offer a lot of loot, they will be safe and the user can gear up in peace.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish