5 mistakes Free Fire players make while choosing drop strategies for rank pushing

Knowing how, where, and when to land plays a vital role in every Free Fire match. Although players can get away with mistakes in normal BR matches, there are rarely any second chances in ranked mode as the enemy is unforgiving.

While grasping how to land perfectly will take a bit of trial and error as there are three maps to master, it's not an impossible task. With a bit of practice and a few tips, players can perfect their landing for every match.

Most common mistakes Free Fire players make in drop strategies

5) Landing in hot drop locations

One of the main things to avoid while landing in Free Fire ranked matches is dropping into hot drop zones. As mentioned time and time again, hot drop zones can be rewarding, but they also come with risks.

While some players can navigate these risks to reap the rewards, most will be eliminated soon after dropping and will have to start a new match. Avoiding hot drop zones is for the best.

4) Landing in areas that are far away from the center

Landing in isolated areas far away from the center of a Free Fire map is a good idea. The only issue is that players will have to constantly rotate to stay within the safe zone.

While this technique is good for beginners and passive players, those looking to earn points by getting eliminations during the match will not do so. Players should only stick to this drop strategy if their goal is to avoid fights or simply looting throughout the match.

3) Landing outside highly contested locations

Players should avoid landing outside highly contested locations for a number of reasons. The area is dangerous, and trouble is bound to occur due to the high volume of opponents.

However, it is perilous because players will seldom find good loot on the edges of hot drop locations. Most of the loot has already been collected, and only the unwanted loot has been left behind.

2) Dropping into areas that have no cover or are open terrain

During a ranked match in Free Fire, the only thing worse than dropping into a hot drop zone is dropping into a location with no natural cover or exposure on all sides due to its open terrain.

This is not a good situation if opponents who have landed nearby decide to rush and attack. Players will be left defenseless, and due to it being in the early game stage, gloo walls and smoke grenades may not be available to provide cover and protection.

1) Landing separately

While dropping in as a team in Free Fire, players often decide to land in separate locations to grab more loot and get some early game kills. This strategy is used by aggressive players and is somewhat popular within the community.

Sadly, this technique does not work out most of the time. When playing as a squad, players should drop together and stay close until good loot has been acquired.

