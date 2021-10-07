5 mistakes Free Fire players make while choosing a pet

Choosing the right pet in Free Fire can be a difficult task. Each one has its own perks, benefits, and usage. When used correctly, they can help players secure a Booyah with ease.

However, when players use their pets in the wrong way or choose one that doesn't suit their playstyle, the entire point of having a high level pet goes to waste, and diamonds that have been invested are now worthless.

Top 5 mistakes to avoid when selecting a pet in Free Fire

5) Choosing a pet because it looks cool

Given the number of pets in Free Fire, players are bound to find one that they love for personal reasons. Be it the aesthetics, the skins, or the tiny actions they do in-game.

While these reasons are all justifiable on a personal level, during a match these pets' skills may not suit the playstyle or even be utilized by the player at all. Suffice to say, choosing a pet simply based on how it looks is a bad idea.

4) Not understanding how to use the pet's skill

Understanding a pet's skill is of the utmost importance in Free Fire. Simply having enough diamonds to unlock them is not the end goal. More often than not, players in-game have a max level pet but don't integrate their skills during gameplay.

For example, players using Beaston gain extra throwing distance in-game for items such as grenades, gloo walls, smoke, and flashbangs. Not making use of these tactical items during the match discredits the entire purpose of having the pet.

3) Choosing a pet that doesn't suit the playstyle

More often than not, Free Fire players will choose a pet that doesn't suit their playstyle. While it may provide some benefits during a match, it's not being utilized to the max of its ability.

For instance, choosing Detective Panda for a match, and playing a passive and safe playstyle will make no sense. Given that the pet provides HP recovery for every elimination, the pet's skill is not going to be used by players who try to avoid fights most of the time.

2) Choosing the wrong pet while playing as a squad

During solo matches, Free Fire players are free to choose whichever pets they want, as the entire match depends solely on one player's capabilities. However, during a squad match this is not the case.

Players need to know which pet will benefit the team as a whole or will help them increase their combat effectiveness on an individual level, which in turn will help the team.

For instance, Chrono is an aggressive character, players can use his Force Field ability to rush into enemies and cause massive damage. Given that his Force Field is better than a gloo wall, a player using Chrono in combination with Robo won't be gaining any benefit as a gloo wall will seldom be used.

Now, on the other hand, if the player had used a pet like Rockie whose skill Stay Chill' provides a cooldown reduction for active skills, it would have not only benefited the player but also the team indirectly.

1) Not choosing a pet that's max level

Also Read

While all pets in Free Fire have their own unique usage, those at max level are better in every way possible. Their skills are amplified, and the bonus they provide to players is higher than normal.

If a player has a high level pet that may not suit the given situation perfectly, it's still better to use it than to use a pet that's on a low level. While this may not hold true all the time, it can be considered a general rule to follow.

Edited by Siddharth Satish