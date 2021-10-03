5 mistakes players make while pushing rank in Free Fire MAX

Pushing rank has never been as fun as it is now in Free Fire MAX. With enhanced graphics, improved gameplay, and a fresh new vibe, ranking up feels new in-game.

While the visuals may have improved, ranking up in-game is still not an easy task owing to which even experienced players mess up now and then. While playing a match completely free of mistakes is not possible, there are a few common ones that can be avoided.

Mistakes to avoid while pushing rank in Free Fire MAX

5) Avoid playing with random teammates

Given that Free Fire MAX is a Battle Royale game, most players love playing with other people. Be that as it may, playing with random teammates in ranked mode is not the brightest of ideas.

While some players do have success with random teammates, most of the time it ends in failure due to lack of communication, strategic execution, and ability to coordinate.

4) Being too aggressive or too passive

Having a personal play choice in Free Fire MAX is always good. Some players enjoy an aggressive approach, while others like to play passively and roam about during a match, avoiding most engagements.

While both playstyles are rewarding, going to the extremes of both can be bad for pushing rank. Players who are too aggressive may get eliminated early due to rash gameplay, while passive players will get eliminated due to not fighting back most of the time and trying to escape.

Finding balance in gameplay styles is key to winning.

3) Not knowing how to use tactical items or rotate during a match

In normal matches players may be able to secure a Booyah without the use of tactical items or tactics. However, in Free Fire MAX ranked mode, inability to use gloo walls, smoke grenades, or rotation during a match will end badly.

To rank up consistently in-game, players will have to upgrade their skill level and learn to effectively use tactics and tactical items. Failing to do so will make the task harder than it should be and take longer.

2) Relying solely on hipfire and character ability

A common mistake that players make from the very start of the game is relying on hip fire. Unlike other Battle Royale games, Free Fire MAX doesn't penalize players' accuracy to a large extent who rely on hip fire.

While this is okay for normal matches, in ranked mode, dependency on hip fire creates a huge skill gap and hinders players from climbing rank easily. Additionally, depending on character ability alone is another major mistake that players make.

While abilities do make the game easier, relying solely on them to win a match is not the best idea

1) Failing to secure good loot during the early game

One of the primary mistakes that players make while pushing rank in Free Fire MAX is failing to secure good loot. Without good loot the entire match is wasted, and players will struggle to even survive the early game.

To avoid making this mistake, players should land in a good location that offers decent loot for the early game. Once proper loot has been found, only then should players actively stop looking for loot, and can adopt a more passive approach.

