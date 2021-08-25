5 mistakes that stop Free Fire players from reaching Heroic tier

Reaching the Heroic Tier in Free Fire is not an easy task for many players. Playing aggressively can lead to quick elimination, while playing passively can lead to a lack of points from zero kills.

While reaching the Heroic Tier can be tough, it is not impossible. Many casual players have achieved it after trying. However, there are a few mistakes that players can avoid making in order to ensure a smoother rank climb in-game.

Top 5 mistakes that players should stop making in order to reach Heroic Tier in Free Fire

5) Landing in hot-drop zones

This is a very basic mistake that Free Fire players keep making while trying to push rank. No matter how good the idea may sound, landing in hot-drop zones rarely ends in a good way.

While early-game eliminations and points can be earned from hot drops, they come with the risk of being eliminated in the early stages of the match.

4) Not using the scanner

If players do land in a hot-drop zone or rotate into one that is heavily populated with opponents, the best way to avoid getting into fights and staying safe is to use the scanner.

The scanner is a useful tool for players to have. It will save them from being ambushed by other players who are hiding inside structures or camping nearby.

3) Lack of proper loot

One of the most important things to remember while pushing rank is to never take the fight to opponents without proper loot. Players should avoid fighting early in the game as much as possible and focus on looting in order to secure good weapons and items.

More often than not, players who haven't looted enough will run out of ammo during a gunfight and will either be forced to retreat or rush at the enemy. In either case, the player will likely get eliminated quickly as the opponent will be well-supplied.

2) Not using the vending machine

Vending machines in Free Fire are not just for show. They are an excellent way for players to buy their favorite weapons during a match rather than trying to find them without success.

In addition to weapons, these machines sell various items such as gloo walls, smoke grenades, medkits, bags, scopes, and even armor. Players running low on any of these items can easily buy them from vending machines for a low price.

1) Running in the open

Ranked matches in Free Fire are filled with expert marksmen who are highly skilled with long-range weapons. As a result, moving about in the open or standing too long in one spot can lead to a headshot elimination.

Players should avoid running around in the open. They should stick to moving about in structures or using gloo walls and smoke grenades to cross vast open areas safely.

