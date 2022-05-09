5 overrated character abilities in Free Fire MAX (May 2022)

There are many characters for players to choose from in Free Fire MAX. They help users overcome situations to go on and win the match. However, not all of them are as useful as they seem to be.

While many characters are hyped by content creators and trailers, they do not perform that efficiently in combat. Most only work in certain situations, while others don't work at all.

Character abilities that are not worth the hype in Free Fire MAX

5) Dimitri

Dimitri plays a vital role in-game as a supporting character. His ability, Healing Heartbeat, allows players to self-revive themselves. However, this is limited to squad mode or clash squad mode. In solo mode, the character's main USP is rendered null and void.

Since DJ Alok and Dimitri cost the same amount of diamonds, users are better off choosing him. His ability can be used in any mode and is easy to master for all players.

4) Chrono

Following his nerf, Chrono has been grounded and has taken a back seat in-game. However, some claim that his ability, Time Turner, still offers a lot of utility. While this may be true, it's limited to specific cherry-picked scenarios.

For the most part, a well-placed gloo wall can perform the role of Chrono's Force Field in Free Fire MAX. If players are using Nairi's ability and Robo, the gloo wall can even outperform the Force Field.

3) Skyler

Ever since Skyler was introduced to Free Fire MAX, he has dominated the game in his own way. Using his ability, Riptide Rhythm, the character has become the ultimate gloo wall destroyer.

However, ever since Nairi joined the fray, Skyler's utility has become questionable. While he can destroy gloo walls instantly, Nairi has more to offer at the same price.

2) Ford

While Ford is advertised as a character who can survive out of the safe zone, his ability, Iron Will, is very limited. Unless users plan on camping outside the safe zone and winning the match using medkits, there is no further utility.

While it can be argued that Ford is useful for rotating from outside the safe zone, no player wants to be put in that position. They don't want to sustain damage by leaving the safe zone in the first place.

1) Wukong

When it comes to over-hyped characters in Free Fire MAX, Wukong gets placed at the top of the list. His ability, Camouflage, has been popularized by content creators worldwide. However, in actuality, countering him in combat is easy.

Even after using his ability to turn into a bush, the character is not invincible and can be easily killed by an opponent. To make matters worse, the cooldown time is set at 300 seconds, making it impossible to use twice in a single engagement.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu