5 most powerful pets to use in Clash Squad ranked mode in Free Fire MAX (June 2022)

Battle Royale is the mode that made Garena Free Fire MAX and its original variant famous. However, the Clash Squad mode boasts a separate massive fanbase.

This multiplayer mode pits two four-member squads against each other, with a setting inspired by CS: GO and Valorant.

A Clash Squad match consists of multiple rounds, usually seven. Before each round, users buy weapons from the Clash Squad shop.

The currency spent in the shop increases with the performance of the gamers. A team can claim the Booyah after winning more rounds in a CS match.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Ideal pets for Clash Squad ranked mode (June 2022)

Clash Squad, like Battle Royale, also has a ranked mode that allows players to maximize their tiers and claim several seasonal and instant rewards. Thus, they should best use their resources, including available weapons and suitable characters (chosen before a match).

Character abilities enhance one's tactical prowess and enable gamers to perform better by maximizing their tiers. Similarly, in a CS match, they can use pets, the character companions, to get additional benefits.

1) Beaston

Story continues below ad

Skill: Helping Hand - The pet increases gamers' throwing range for different grenades in Free Fire MAX.

Level-ups

First skill Level (Pet Level 1) - Increase in throwing range: 10%

Second skill Level (Pet Level 5) - Increase in throwing range: 20%

Third skill Level (Pet Level 7) - Increase in throwing range: 30%

Users can benefit in various combat situations with the substantial increase in the throwing range due to Beaston. The enhanced throwing capabilities come in handy when they rush at enemies.

Players can adjust their throw for farther distances, whether using a lethal grenade or deploying a gloo wall.

2) Rockie

Story continues below ad

Skill: Stay Chill - Rockie reduces the cooldown time for the active ability that players are using.

Level-ups

First skill Level (Pet Level 1) - Decrease in cooldown: 6%

Second skill Level (Pet Level 5) - Decrease in cooldown: 10%

Third skill level (Pet Level 7) - Decrease in cooldown: 15%

Many users prefer active abilities in any ranked match of Free Fire MAX as they offer overpowered capabilities. Thus, they can easily outperform their opponents using the active skill characters with an ideal strategy.

Based on popularity, DJ Alok, K, Wukong, Chrono, and Skyler are some of the most used active ability characters in Free Fire MAX. However, most of them have a high cooldown time, which is a demerit of using them in CS mode.

Hence, it makes sense for gamers to accompany their active skill character with Rockie if the cooldown time is substantially high.

3) Detective Panda

Story continues below ad

Skill: Panda's Blessings - Players receive an addition of some health/hit points to the HP bar after they score a kill while using Detective Panda.

Level-ups

First skill Level (Pet Level 1) - HP earned: 4 points

Second skill Level (Pet Level 5) - HP earned: 7 points

Third skill Level (Pet Level 7) - HP earned: 10 points

Detective Panda boasts a skill akin to that of a character like Jota. Thus, if gamers use Jota alone or have him in their character combination, they should also get Detective Panda.

Both Jota and the Panda combine for a great pair of abilities that suit aggressive gameplay strategies in Free Fire MAX's CS mode.

4) Spirit Fox

Story continues below ad

Skill: Well Fed - Every time gamers use a medkit in a Free Fire MAX match, they will get some HP as a reward.

Level-ups

First skill Level (Pet Level 1) - HP earned: 4 points

Second skill Level (Pet Level 5) - HP earned: 7 points

Third skill Level (Pet Level 7) - HP earned: 10 points

Spirit Fox is another brilliant pet with superb healing abilities. Players can use Well Fed to enhance their HP whenever they employ a medkit or a Treatment Pistol during a Free Fire MAX match.

The additional HP recovered from Spirit Fox can prove to be a savior, especially during the combat situations in CS mode, when users are already low on time.

5) Ottero

Story continues below ad

Skill: Double Blubber - Players get a recovery in terms of EP every time they acquire an HP gain by using a medkit or Treatment Pistol.

Level-ups

First skill Level (Pet Level 1) - EP recovery: 35%

Second skill level (Pet Level 5) - EP recovery: 50%

Third skill level (Pet Level 7) - EP recovery: 65%

Ottero is the final option featured on the list of most powerful pets for Free Fire MAX's CS ranked mode. The recovery EP using medkit or Treatment Pistol provides additional support to gamers when they heal before attacking the opponents.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views. Readers' views may differ.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far