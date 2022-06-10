5 rarest Free Fire OB34 emotes in June 2022

Free Fire is well-known for its compatibility with low-end smartphones. The low-level resource requirements are one of the reasons why Garena's flagship battle royale game boasts a massive userbase, with over a billion downloads on the Google Play Store.

However, low-end minimum system requirements are not the sole reason behind Free Fire's success. The variety of in-game content alongside visually pleasant cosmetics and accessories are also responsible for the overwhelming popularity of Garena's tactical shooter.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, so Indian users should install the MAX variant to access their game accounts in June 2022.

Garena's popular survival shooter has no scarcity of collectibles, as users can find a plethora of skins and outfits at any time. Gloo walls, emotes, and costume bundles are among the most sought-after items in the game.

There are various emotes that Garena introduced via special events in the past and later removed, making them rare. Such items are hard to claim as they don't make it back to the title readily.

Even if rare emotes do return, players often have to loosen up their wallets to unlock them. Here are the five rarest emotes in Garena Free Fire as of June 2022 (after the OB34 update), which gamers should grab whenever they get reintroduced:

1) Obliteration

One-Punch Man is a well-known superhero franchise with content spanning anime, manga, webcomics, video games, etc. Like any other famous entity, OP Man has its fair share of media crossovers with other popular franchises.

In January 2021, Saitama featured in Garena Free Fire via a collaborative event, bringing tons of special edition collectibles. The Obliteration emote was also among the long line-up of rewards introduced via the One-Punch Man collaboration.

The Saitama-themed emote showcased the OP Man's protagonist's iconic punch followed by radiating special effects.

2) Pirate's Flag

Many emotes have been introduced since Garena Free Fire's release, but a few have captured the aggression like Pirate's Flag. This fan-favorite rare item was first seen in the game in March 2020 as a part of the Pirate Top Up event.

The pirate-themed emote was available as a free reward, which users could claim after purchasing 500 diamonds. After the initial removal, Pirate's Flag has made appearances on rare occasions but remained one of the rarest items ever.

The emote's animation featured a character holding a flag with a pirate emblem, which they later shove into the ground in aggression.

3) Mythos Four

In June 2021's Rampage Ascension, players welcomed a series of collectibles, and among them was the Mythos Four emote. This astonishing item was removed after the end of the event and returned in the game later in 2021.

The animation of Mythos Four is S-tier due to the mystical VFX it flaunts. After hitting the emote button for Mythos Four, gamers witness the character smashing a rock with the slash of a sword.

The stone breaks and unleashes four mystical holograms, making the special effects of the emote visually pleasing.

4) Doggie

Almost everyone is a fan of memes, and the Brazilian dancing dog is among the most famous that went viral a few years back. Free Fire's Doggie emote replicates the actions of the viral meme with an in-game character and the Shiba pet.

The Doggie emote was introduced by Garena in June 2020, but it didn't create much buzz. Reintroducing the rare collectible in the Emote Party event in August 2020 made it famous among fans.

However, it has been one of the rarest emotes in the title due to a low number of appearances.

5) Tea Time

The Tea Time emote is famous for its intricate detailing and impressive animation among the Free Fire/Free Fire MAX fans. The emote showcased the in-game character sitting on a holographic chair and table and sipping tea from a holographic cup.

Garena introduced it in July 2020, and after the end of the event, Tea Time has returned to the game on special occasions.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

