5 reasons why it is difficult for BGMI to replace Free Fire in India

The immense popularity enjoyed by Free Fire in India was unexpectedly brought to a halt when the battle royale title was banned in February 2022. No official confirmation regarding the game’s return has been revealed by Garena, the publisher of the title.

Another popular battle royale game in India, BGMI, is considered a competitor to Garena’s flagship title. Despite belonging to the same genre, there are quite a few differences between the two titles, which is why the former cannot be considered a replacement.

Why can’t BGMI replace Free Fire?

1) Gameplay

Even if the core gameplay of survival till the end is the same in both the titles, the battle royale matches in Free Fire are much shorter than BGMI. This is mainly due to fewer players per match.

Moreover, the Clash Squad mode is also absent in BGMI.

2) Animation, ambiance, and graphics

The animation and ambiance of the Garena classic are much lighter and more colorful compared to BGMI. Battlegrounds Mobile India is much more realistic in its portrayal, whereas the former’s graphics are tilted towards being more cartoonish.

Moreover, BGMI supports better FPS (60 to 90) compared to Free Fire’s 30 to 60 FPS.

3) Device requirements

Minimum requirements of BGMI (Image via Google Play Store)

Free Fire is famous for being compatible with low-end devices. However, BGMI requires more storage space and a medium to high-end phone to run smoothly. The minimum device requirements for both are given below:

Free Fire

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB

Download Size - 710 MB

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Operating System: Android 4.3 or above.

RAM - 1.5 GB

Download size: 721 MB

4) Characters and pets

The range of characters in Garena’s flagship title (Image via Garena)

The major difference between the two titles is the unique characters with special abilities offered by Garena’s flagship game. Not just characters, pets too have abilities.

BGMI, on the other hand, has just two default characters (male and female) without any special abilities that players can use.

5) Events

One of the recurring events in the Garena offering (Image via Garena)

Garena’s flagship title hosts numerous events that users can participate in from time to time. These events are a primary source of revenue for the game and are also liked by players because of the exciting missions and cheap in-game accessories they provide as rewards.

However, such events are rarely hosted in BGMI and are not very popular amongst gamers.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author’s opinion.

