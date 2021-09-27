5 tips for beginners to choose the best Free Fire character

Beginners often face a dilemma while choosing the most suitable Free Fire character. Since the range of options keeps increasing with every passing day (read, update), here are some ways to make the best decision.

Aspects to keep in mind when choosing the best Free Fire character

1) Playstyle

While many players take a strategic approach to their gameplay, some love to engage in aggressive matches. When choosing a character, they must always consider their playstyle rather than selecting the most popular personality.

For example, for strategic gameplay, Rafael is a good choice. In the case of aggressive matches, Chrono, Skyler, etc., are very suitable.

2) Offers

Free Fire India Official @IndiaFreeFire



The Super Match event will end on the 29th of September. ⏳



#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah Think you got Lady Luck on your side? 🍀 Draw a discount to purchase items for cheap in the Super Match event.The Super Match event will end on the 29th of September. ⏳ Think you got Lady Luck on your side? 🍀 Draw a discount to purchase items for cheap in the Super Match event.



The Super Match event will end on the 29th of September. ⏳



#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah https://t.co/N1aMy2JcQn

Free Fire comes with various events from time to time that allow gamers to acquire a character for cheap or free. Speaking of recent events, they can take part in the Super Match event to stand a chance of winning Chrono for as low as nine diamonds.

This way, users who do not have enough diamonds to purchase characters can acquire them when the time is right. They can also buy Free Fire characters using gold coins.

3) Pairing with pet

Free Fire India Official @IndiaFreeFire



The Sensei Tig Top-Up event ends on the 28th of September!⏳



#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah The new pet, Sensei Tig, is finally here! 🐅 Get the furry, stripy friend and complete the Tig collection with its skins and emote. 🔥The Sensei Tig Top-Up event ends on the 28th of September!⏳ The new pet, Sensei Tig, is finally here! 🐅 Get the furry, stripy friend and complete the Tig collection with its skins and emote. 🔥



The Sensei Tig Top-Up event ends on the 28th of September!⏳



#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah https://t.co/hmE6Y8i7EU

Free Fire also has a collection of pets to choose from. The critical factor is to ensure that a proper pet accompanies the character to bring out the latter's best.

Rockie, Detective Panda, Robo, etc., are versatile pets that gamers can use with any character to give the best results. Pets can also be acquired for free via Top-Up events or bought using diamonds.

4) Squad gameplay

Some characters in Free Fire are meant for squad gameplay. A group must have characters that boost not only the ability of the user but also their teammates.

Thiva is an excellent asset for a squad, and so are DJ Alok and Dimitri.

5) Solo gameplay

As mentioned above, Thiva can be great for squad gameplay, but he is not that useful for solo gameplay. Players must always choose strong characters like Skyler, Xayne, K, etc., who would make them unstoppable in solo matches.

Also Read

For a little more in-depth information, Free Fire gamers can look at this article to determine who they should choose for their solo rank push.

Disclaimer: The list reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Ravi Iyer