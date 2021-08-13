5 tips for beginners to rank up easily in Garena Free Fire

Playing rank for the first time in Free Fire is a big step for beginners. The entire dynamics of the game change, and players go up against skilled opponents who are looking forward to securing a Booyah.

Nonetheless, ranking up for beginners is not as hard as it seems. Although the competition may be fierce, there are ways to climb the ranks with some effort. With that being said, here are a few tips beginners can use to easily rank up in Free Fire.

Five tips that beginners can follow in Free Fire to rank up easily

5) Flexible playstyle

One of the most important decisions for Free Fire players to make during a match will be to choose a play style. Although both passive and aggressive playstyles have their own pros and cons, having a flexible playstyle and knowing when to switch comes in handy.

For instance, when players have a clear advantage over their opponents, playing aggressively will be rewarding. However, players who are at a tactical disadvantage should either wait or retreat rather than engage and die.

4) Play solo

The best way to rank up in Free Fire is to play solo. Playing solo has numerous perks and helps players understand how to be self-sufficient and self-reliant in-game.

Additionally, solo players never get a chance to slow down in-game as there is no one to rely on. As a result, playing solo forces players to adapt and improve their ability to do some critical thinking on the go.

3) Practice rotation and use tactical items

An easy way to rank up in Free Fire is to use tactics in-game such as rotating. This is useful for both finding opponents and running from those that have an early-game advantage or are too skilled to eliminate.

In addition to rotating, learning how to use tactical items such as gloo walls, smoke grenades, and decoy grenades will help players in their quest to rank up fast in-game. These items, while overlooked by most beginners, are very useful if used correctly.

2) Be stealthy

Beginners wanting to learn more and die less during ranked matches should use silencers. Players shooting from afar will be hidden from the mini-map. They can deal damage and disappear before opponents even realize what's happening.

In addition to silencers, players should generally learn how to play stealthily in Free Fire, as catching opponents unaware is a sure shot way to get an easy elimination.

1) Survive till the end zone

The best way for beginners to rank up in Free Fire is to try and survive till the end zone using the above-mentioned tips. Surviving till the end will help players adjust to the difficulty level of ranked and will help them develop their own playstyle.

Apart from developing their own playstyle, players will also figure out what strategies work for certain situations and which ones are the best to use from map to map.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh