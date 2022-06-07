5 tips to best use gloo walls like pro players in Free Fire MAX (June 2022)

A player's success or failure in a Free Fire MAX match can be correlated to how well they employ the numerous utility items at their disposal.

Gloo Walls, for example, are vital regardless of the mode gamers are playing. This item can provide strong cover while aiding in various tasks like reloading guns, healing, and resurrecting fallen teammates.

However, using gloo walls is not a simple undertaking, and for individuals to get the most out of it, they will need to improve on several aspects. As a result, many look for internet instructions on utilizing gloo wall grenades more effectively.

Interested users can find a comprehensive guide on the topic below.

Five great tips to make better use of gloo walls in Free Fire MAX like pro players (June 2022)

5) Appropriately rushing onto opponents

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The approach of rushing enemies in Free Fire is relatively widespread and may be pretty helpful. Many players adopt it to get aggressive kills for their squad. However, doing so frequently exposes one to danger because adversaries are typically well-prepared for such circumstances.

Nevertheless, gloo wall grenades can assist gamers in escaping potentially dangerous circumstances. Depending on the user, making judicious use of them while rushing toward opponents might provide enough space to attack or escape.

4) Take gun fights in close-range

Gloo walls can also aid users in winning gun fights (Image via Garena)

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Altercations that occur at close range require the use of a large number of skills and the usage of the right weapons. When put in such predicaments, players in Free Fire MAX can use gloo wall grenades to get an advantage over their adversaries.

They may strategically position these to buy themselves some time, which they can then use to reload their weapons or activate their active abilities.

3) Block opponents during engagements

As the playing zone gets narrower, it is usual for fights to break out inside a house or building. Gamers engaged in combat in confined areas can deploy gloo walls to protect themselves from enemy fire.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Additionally, by using them, individuals will have the ability to obstruct the path of their opponents and prevent them from leaving the area.

Once this job has been completed, players will have a limited window of opportunity to attempt to take out their opponents by firing grenades at them and killing them.

2) 360° trick

360° trick can help users immensely and enable them to heal themselves(Image via Garena)

Users may discover a wide variety of clever and exciting gloo wall tricks on the internet. The sit-down and back-run are two of the most prevalent ones, and most people will be familiar with both of them.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Apart from that, the 360° trick has emerged as one of the most popular alternatives, and for gamers to pull it off, they need to completely enclose themselves in gloo walls. This could help them get incredible cover from enemy fire.

Readers can click on this link to learn about how they can perform the 360° trick in Free Fire MAX.

1) Quickly revive teammates

If a team loses a member in Free Fire MAX, it can significantly influence their performance during a match. Be it Clash Squad, Battle Royale, or other modes, users must maintain the squad's strength and play with their teammates at all times.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Consequently, individuals may use gloo walls to provide cover and continue the revival process once a teammate is knocked down. This will undoubtedly increase their chances of emerging victorious.

Furthermore, gamers may employ character abilities such as Healing Heartbeat (Dimitri) in conjunction with erecting the gloo wall and assisting resurrected allies in regaining health.

Note: This list is in no particular order and ultimately represents the writer's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far