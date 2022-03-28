5 tips to fight against enemies with gloo walls in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX is as much a strategy game as it is a Battle Royale. Items like the gloo wall are useful for offense and defense. They are arguably one of the most important items in the game.

On the other hand, this can become troublesome if opponents are always taking cover behind gloo walls. However, they too have their weaknesses and can be knocked down with the right strategy and game plan.

Master the art of countering gloo walls in Free Fire MAX

5) Using the right characters

Starting off with the simplest tip, players should take advantage of the plethora of unique skills Free Fire MAX characters possess. Skyler is the best character to deal with Gloo walls. His Riptide Rhythm can damage five gloo walls at once within 50 meters.

Like Skyler, Xayne is another character that can effectively take down opponents with gloo walls. Her Xtreme Encounter ability can be activated to inflict huge damage to shields and gloo walls.

4) Use the M82B

M82B is also often referred to as Baretta. Players who are familiar with this weapon will know the huge difference it makes in combat. What makes this unique is the fact that it is the only weapon in Free Fire MAX that can penetrate gloo walls.

Should players choose to use the M82B, they can directly inflict damage on enemies who hide and take cover behind gloo walls. This essentially renders them useless.

3) Use vehicles to ram the Gloo walls

When opponents use gloo walls, players often don't stand a chance at mounting a successful attack. This is where vehicles come into use. Aside from being good for mobility, they can also be used as a weapon.

Using vehicles to ram through gloo walls is one of the most effective yet simplest ways of fighting against opponents relying on their usage. However, care should be taken as the moment the vehicle hits the gloo wall, it comes to a standstill. Opponents can counterattack at the moment.

2) Flank your enemy

Essentially, gloo walls are one-sided walls or barricades that protect players from enemy fire. Using this to one’s favor does have a lot of advantages, but when used against players, it can tend to get frustrating and difficult to break down.

One weakness of these gloo walls that players can exploit is the fact that it only protects the opponents from one side. If players are able to flank their opponents, bypassing the gloo wall will not be an issue.

1) Use grenades

Gloo walls are pretty much indestructible in Free Fire MAX. Trying to destroy them with small armfire will take a long time. By the time it does break, a lot of ammo would have been wasted.

To avoid wasting ammo, players should use grenades. They are powerful against gloo walls and can destroy them with ease. If the placement of the grenade is perfect, opponents hiding behind the gloo wall will also sustain damage.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

