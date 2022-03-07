5 tips for using grenades like professional players in Free Fire MAX (March 2022)

Professional players in Free Fire MAX do not depend on guns and abilities alone to win battles. They use every tactical item available to improve the odds of winning a fight. None are more effective than grenades.

With multiple grenades to choose from and use in every situation, players will be able to finesse their way out of combat or eliminate opponents with ease. Once these items have been mastered, they will become an unstoppable force in-game.

Master using grenades in Free Fire MAX by following these simple tips

5) Cook them before throwing to ensure they explode near a target

Grenades bounce as they touch the ground and take a few seconds to explode. During this timeframe, opponents can easily move out of the blast radius. In fact, at times, grenades can even bounce past them.

To avoid wasting grenades, players should cook them before throwing them. This will ensure that the moment they hit the ground, they explode. Without time to react, opponents will take massive damage and may even get eliminated.

4) Check the throwing arc when throwing grenades from inside buildings

Grenades are thrown in an arc. This means that they move upwards and forwards towards their intended target. Normally, the throwing arc is not a concern for players as they throw grenades in the open.

However, things can go wrong when inside a house or covered structure if the arc is not checked. If the grenade's arc intersects the structure's cover, it is liable to bounce back towards the user and explode.

3) When throwing flashbangs in close-range combat, don't stand in the open

Flashbangs are powerful utility items in Free Fire MAX. Players can use them to blind their opponents in-game and secure a tactical edge in combat. However, there is a downside to this item.

If the player is too close to the blast radius, they may be blinded as well. This leaves them open to counterattacks and may lead to them being eliminated from the match.

2) Throw smoke grenades to confuse or counterattack opponents

When a gunfight does not go according to plan in Free Fire MAX, a smoke grenade can become a saving grace for the player. It can be used in two ways: offensively and defensively.

Players can throw smoke grenades at their opponents and follow it up by throwing normal grenades. In confusion, they are liable to sustain explosive damage. Alternatively, they can throw a smoke grenade at themselves and use the smoke to escape from combat. With a bit of luck, they'll take no damage while retreating.

1) Decoy grenades can be used to distract opponents in combat

When trying to ambush an opponent in Free Fire MAX, catching them off guard is easier said than done. As they move around a lot, they are bound to spot a player creeping up behind them. However, there is a way to outsmart the enemy.

By throwing a decoy grenade ahead of the enemy's position, players can divert their attention to the sound of fake gunfire. During this time, they can sneak up on them and attack without being seen.

