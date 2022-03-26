Skyler vs Thiva vs Alok: Which Free Fire character is better after OB33 update

When it comes to combat-capable characters in Free Fire, Skyler, Thiva, and DJ Alok stand tall, among others. Their abilities are perfect for most in-game situations and circumstances.

However, given how vastly different they are from each other in utility and usefulness, who among them is the best choice for players? Read on to find out.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire in India since it is banned.

Skyler vs Thiva vs Alok in Free Fire: Abilities and combat usage

Skyler

Skyler is useful for knocking down gloo walls in combat. His ability, Riptide Rhythm, allows the character to render an enemy's defense useless. Once activated, a sonic wave is created, which travels up to a distance of 50 meters.

Up to five gloo walls in its path will be obliterated. Once the ability has been used, it takes 60 seconds to cool down. As a bonus perk, they recover a small number of hit points if injured for every good wall the character places. These two perks allow the user to use Skyler aggressively in combat and exploration.

Thiva

Thiva is a great supporting character for team matches in Free Fire. His ability, Vital Vibes, allows him to help up or rescue allies faster than usual. Compared to the others, his help-up speed is increased by 10%. While it may not sound like much, this little bonus can be helpful in combat.

Upon completing a help-up, the user receives 15 HP over five seconds as a reward. This ensures that any damage sustained while trying to help up a fallen ally can be recuperated. However, to be on the safe side, a medkit should be used if too much damage is taken.

DJ Alok

There is none better than DJ Alok when it comes to flexibility in combat styles and strong tactical support. His ability, Drop The Beat, allows the character to buff his allies during the match. Once activated, a 5-meter aura will be created within which the allies will receive a 10% movement boost and recover 5HP/second.

Although these buffs are potent, they only last for five seconds. Once used, the ability takes 45 seconds to cool down. If players are able to use the buffs wisely, they will have no issues managing the cool-down period in between combat situations.

Verdict

Although Skyler and Thiva have their uses in combat, they fall short on several instances. Thiva is only suitable for team matches, and Skyler's ability, once used, leaves the character vulnerable to counter-attacks. Opponents can simply set up another gloo wall for protection.

In contrast, DJ Alok is a much more well-rounded character. With healing and speed buffs, users can rotate out of danger to fight another day if things go wrong. Additionally, he can even be used aggressively in the game with the right combination of abilities.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at the characters' minimum level.

Edited by Ravi Iyer