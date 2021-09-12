5 tips for Free Fire players with emulators to push rank easily on PC

Free Fire is such a popular game that many content creators and players alike take full advantage of emulators to get the best gaming experience.

Sadly, despite using an emulator, more often than not, mobile players will still gain the upper hand during ranked matches. While winning is not an impossible task, keeping a few tips in mind will always come in handy.

Free Fire players on PC using emulators should incorporate the following tips

5) Take some time to aim

The benefit of playing Free Fire on an emulator is that players can take advantage of the mouse to aim. Horizontal and vertical aiming becomes easy and fast, which can lead to overshooting the target.

To fix this issue and get better at winning ranked matches, emulator players must diligently practice their aim. While this may take some time, aiming flawlessly will result in more eliminations and points.

4) Move about while firing

Whether playing Free Fire on an emulator or a mobile device, moving about while firing is key to winning fights. Most times, players will start shooting at a target, stay in one spot, and keep firing.

This is not a wise decision, as opponents who are good at sniping will get easy headshots from far. Additionally, moving about while firing will make it harder for players to hit as well.

3) Use gloo walls during engagements

Mastering gloo walls is a skill set in-game that is undeniably the most useful. Players who perfect using this item can turn the tide of an engagement with one well-placed gloo wall.

While opponents who play ranked will counter most gloo wall tricks, players who use them will gain an advantage during combat. If nothing else, using gloo walls proficiently will enable players to survive longer during a match.

2) Avoid hotdrops

Hotdrops in Free Fire seldom work out for players. While some professional and expert players have mastered the art of hot-dropping, most players should avoid trying this during ranked matches

Players should always land in isolated drop locations or locations where only two or three opponents are landing. This will allow them to play the match properly, rather than get eliminated at the beginning and have to restart all over again.

1) Play cautiously

The golden rule for Free Fire players with emulators to push rank easily on PC is to play cautiously. Using the element of surprise alongside silencers will be the easiest way to rank push.

Keep in mind that playing cautiously does not imply that players need to play passively or camp. Being cautious means that players should think twice before taking any action during a match. This will minimize the risk of early elimination and even help players master gameplay in the long run.

