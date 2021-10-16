5 tips to improve aim and K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX

Having a good aim in Free Fire MAX is a sure way to increase and improve K/D ratio in-game. While this may seem like an impossible task, it's easy enough if players know what they are doing.

Aside from having good stats, there is a practical use to perfecting these two aspects of the game. Although it might seem hard at first, by following a few essential tips, the task should become easier.

Best ways to improve aim and K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX

5) Always shoot while aiming down sight

Knowing how to shoot while aiming down sights in Free Fire MAX is a boon. Players will enjoy high accuracy, will land deadly headshots, and conserve ammunition at the same time.

It goes without saying that learning how to shoot more accurately will improve the chances of eliminating an opponent without much hassle. This will lead to a direct increase in the K/D ratio as well.

4) Use an emote button as a crosshair to better aiming

At times acquiring a target by aiming down sight can be difficult in the heat of battle in Free Fire MAX. Due to this issue, many players prefer to stick to hipfire mode when the bullets start flying.

To overcome this issue and make aiming down sight easier, players can utilize a small trick in-game. By dragging the emote button on the HUD, resizing it, and placing it in the center of the screen, players can use it as a secondary crosshair to gain more accuracy in-game

3) Play safe and try to get as many eliminations as possible

A good way to improve K/D ratio during every Free Fire MAX match is to try and play a safe game. This ensures that players will not get eliminated during the early or mid game and may be able to make it to the end zones with a few kills.

Alternatively, players who enjoy an aggressive gameplay style can try to get as many eliminations as possible before being eliminated. While securing a Booyah would be better, it's not possible in every match.

2) Avoid playing with random teammates

Despite having good aim and being able to hold against opponents, playing with random teammates will not improve K/D ratio. In fact, this is the best way in which players can ruin their K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX.

Players looking to maintain or increase their K/D ratio should avoid playing with randoms. There are several issues that occur during a match, and overcoming them will not be possible for most players.

1) Try to use snipers as much as possible

The best way to improve aim in Free Fire MAX is to practice with a sniper rifle. This will force players to constantly aim down sight to land perfect shots, which in turn will make ADS second nature, and help evolve past basic hipfire.

Using a sniper rifle will also help players understand how to lead targets for better accuracy and help increase headshot percentage as well. While it may seem difficult at first, players will soon adapt to the weapon and master it.

