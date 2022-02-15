5 tips to improve headshots percentage in Free Fire MAX

Landing perfect headshots in Free Fire MAX can be a difficult task. With so many factors to consider, compensating for them all is tough. Nevertheless, landing headshots is a skill that will be required by players as they rank up.

While learning how to master the skill will take a lot of time, effort, and practice, there are ways to improve it immediately. By following simple tips and putting them into practice during matches, players will be able to score headshots in no time.

Improve the odds of landing headshots in Free Fire MAX by following these simple tips

5) Learn how to pan the weapon to match the speed of the target

It's very rare for an opponent to stand still during a match. This usually occurs while they are looting or sorting loot. This gives the player a chance to execute the perfect headshots. Sadly, the odds of this happening are slim to none.

In most real combat situations, the target will be moving about frantically to get into cover. To land a headshot, players must pan their camera and track the target to shoot with accuracy. Mastering this simple technique will allow the user to track and fire at targets with ease.

4) Always aim down sight/scope-in while shooting

When aiming for headshots, being able to see the target helps land the shot. While this can be achieved in hipfire mode, to be precise with every shot, a user must rely on the weapon's scope.

Aiming down-sight through the scope will help the player see the target better and shoot accurately. This is especially beneficial if the target is far away or peeking from behind the cover.

3) Use snipers, marksman, and assault rifles for higher accuracy

When engaging opponents at long-range in Free Fire MAX, SMGs and pistols will not cut it. Players will have to shift to using weapons that have a good range. In general, this task is reserved for snipers and marksman rifles.

However, there are assault rifles that can be used as well. Although they have some recoil and will not be able to one-shot opponents, players will be able to land headshots with ease.

2) Use character skills to increase accuracy

In combat, Free Fire MAX characters offer a lot of bonuses. This will help the player perform better in-game. The two characters, Laura and Dasha, specialize in improving accuracy when using weapons.

Laura's ability, Sharp Shooter, improves accuracy while being scoped-in by 35%, while Dasha's Party On ability reduces recoil by 10%. When used in conjunction, even an assault rifle with high recoil can be used to land headshots from long-range.

1) Gain a vantage point before shooting

When gunning for headshots, the line of sight plays an important role. If the target cannot be seen clearly or some object is blocking the view partially, landing a headshot will become difficult.

To overcome this issue in Free Fire MAX, players should gain a vantage point before shooting. This will improve the shooting angle and ensure that every shot is delivered with high accuracy.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

