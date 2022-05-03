5 tips to increase K/D ratio and win rate in Free Fire with passive playstyle

The K/D ratio, or kill-death ratio, plays an important role in Free Fire. Based on these statistics, a player's ability in combat can be judged and testified. If the kill rate is found to be higher than the death rate, they are considered to be good players. If the opposite is true, then a lot of practice is needed.

While reading the K/D ratio is not a hard task, acquiring a good ratio and sustaining it is rather difficult. Thankfully, there are a few tips and tricks that players can follow to achieve the same.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned in the country. They can opt for the MAX version instead.

Follow these tips to easily increase the K/D ratio in Free Fire while having a passive playstyle

5) Try not to die without securing any kills

The goal of any Free Fire match is to win and secure a Booyah. This means that the player managed to end the game alive. Sadly, this is not a reality in most matches, as players tend to die mid-game.

To prevent these deaths from affecting the K/D ratio, players should ensure that they do not die without securing a few kills. Even getting two kills and dying is an acceptable way to end the match.

4) Avoid hot-drops and contested areas

If dying in Free Fire was considered an art, then hot-drop zones would be the artists. To avoid death during the early-game, players should stay away from hot-drop zones. They are not for everyone, and even the best players tend to die here in gunfights.

In addition to hot-drop zones, players also need to avoid contested areas. If a location on the map is experiencing large-scale shootouts, it's best to avoid it until things calm down or move on to find greener pastures.

3) Master long-range combat

Since passive players selectively engage their targets in Free Fire, they often lack the combat prowess of their aggressive counterparts. This makes it easier for them to be killed in most situations.

To avoid this scenario, passive players can opt for long-range combat. Rather than engaging eye-to-eye, they can shoot from the safety and security of a vantage point. Using a silencer on the weapon will also help them remain undetected on the mini-map.

2) Third-party opponents if needed

If kills are too difficult to obtain under normal circumstances, passive players can opt for an alternative route to killing opponents. Instead of engaging them outright, they can wait for third-party situations to arise before attacking.

With both the engaging parties inflicting damage on each other, all players have to do is wait until one is eliminated. When this happens, the weakened opponents can be taken out with ease.

1) Run away from a fight if things get too difficult and hide when needed

Improving the kill ratio means securing kills in battle. However, to keep the death ratio at a minimum, players need to avoid dying. This can be a daunting task in a battle royale game. Nevertheless, it is possible.

If faced with losing odds in battle, players should run away and live to fight another day. Alternatively, if the fight is doomed to fail from the very beginning, hiding and waiting for the enemy to pass is the better option.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

