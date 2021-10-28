5 tips to increase Top-10 rate in Free Fire

Reaching the top 10 in every Free Fire match is no easy task. As the safe zone shrinks, things get hard and the fighting intensifies. By the time the end-game begins, the player count usually gets slashed by half.

With enemies on the prowl looking for kills, options for survival begin to dwindle. Nevertheless, players can increase their chances of survival by following a few easy tips.

Top 5 tips outlast opponents and reach the top 10 in every Free Fire match

5) Play passively to reach the final end zones

Passive and safe games are not rewarding. Players are limited in what they can and cannot do during a match. However, they will be able to survive until the end zones with ease. This tactic is easy to execute and has a high success rate.

4) Stock up on supplies

The importance of stocking up on supplies early during the match cannot be overstated. Good loot makes all the difference in Free Fire. While securing good weapons is important, obtaining good armor and medical supplies is necessary as well.

3) Stay on the edge of the safe zone to avoid contact with enemies

The last thing any player would want to do is camp near the edge of the safe zone. However, this is one of the best ways to outlast opponents in Free Fire. This is a high risk-reward strategy but it does pay off if done correctly.

2) Play solo to survive longer

Playing solo is the best way to reach the top 10 during a Free Fire match. Players are free to make decisions at a moment's notice. This allows for fast-paced gameplay with no strings attached and no one else to worry about.

1) Run away from a fight if needed

Knowing when to run away from a fight is the most important thing to remember when aiming for the top 10 spot. There is no shame in retreating as survival is key. Additionally, players should also camp in safe areas if needed before moving to the next safe zone.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Siddharth Satish