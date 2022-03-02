5 tips for maintaining high K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX (2022)

Having a high K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX is a sign of veterancy and proficiency in combat. The better the stats, the higher the odds of the player being invited into the top guilds and teams.

Unfortunately, maintaining a high K/D ratio is not an easy task. If a player often dies during a match, their stats will suffer. This prevents the K/D ratio from increasing or stabilizing in-game. Thankfully, there are a few tips and tricks that players can employ to overcome these problems.

Ways to maintain a high K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX

5) Play it safe while attempting to secure kills

While securing kills is an assured way to improve the kill ratio, there are risks associated with it. Every time a player enters combat, they can be eliminated from the match. This increases their death ratio.

To avoid this scenario, players must attack opponents only when the odds are in their favor. This will reduce the chances of being killed in combat and help preserve a stable K/D ratio.

4) Don't rush blindly into combat

When rushing opponents to push them out of position or secure eliminations, players should be wary of their surroundings. While a successful push will result in multiple kills, it may very well end in disaster.

To lessen the odds of being eliminated in a rush, players should scout out the area before attacking. Additionally, they can toss grenades and other utility items to damage and disorientate the enemy. In theory, this will allow them to rush and secure kills without much trouble.

3) Engage from long-range to stay safe in combat

Close-range combat often tends to lead to unforeseen consequences. Players rush into battle and get counter-attacked. At times, this leads to an elimination. If this occurs during the early game, the player’s kill count will likely be zero.

This will drastically affect their K/D ratio score. To avoid getting into this situation, players should try and engage their opponents from afar. Even if they are attacked, they'll have ample time to retreat to safety.

2) Use a character build that has good healing capabilities

The K/D ratio is divided into two aspects: getting kills and being killed. While the former is easy to achieve, the latter is hard to avoid. This is where defensive character combinations come into play.

Certain in-game abilities help improve the player's defensive capabilities. It allows them to shrug off attacks and either fight back or rotate safely. With the right combination, users will be able to survive longer in every Free Fire MAX match.

1) Play with an experienced squad

When looking for ways to improve and maintain the K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX, playing with a squad is the best option. While in a group, players can effectively hunt down more opponents.

Additionally, with more players on one team, an amalgamation of abilities can be used to gain the upper hand in combat. This makes it easier to avoid being killed during a gunfight.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

