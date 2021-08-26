5 tips to rank up safely in Free Fire

Ranking up in Free Fire can be a difficult task in general due to several reasons. The competition is more fierce, the skill gap is wider, and most players during every match have an aggressive stance.

Irrespective of these adversities, ranking up safely is possible by following a few tips. Gameplay won't be as exciting, but players will have a chance of making it to the end zone to secure points.

Top 5 tips that Free Fire players can use to rank up safely in-game

5) Don't engage unless confident of an elimination

When engaging opponents in ranked, players need to be confident in their ability in combat. They have to be a hundred percent sure that once they attack an opponent, an elimination will be confirmed.

Failing to secure an elimination will be bad for several reasons. For starters, the enemy will now know the player's location and can easily counterattack. They can also follow the player around, griefing them for the duration of the match.

4) Avoid early game engagements

After the landing phase of the game is over, players should avoid seeking opponents to kill and should focus on finding good loot. While early game engagements can be rewarding, they are not beneficial in the long run.

Often players land and begin looking for enemies to kill, and end up running out of ammo or medkits, and eventually get eliminated. Players should at the very least try to find level 3 armor, level 2 backpack, a few medkits, ammo, and a weapon before even thinking about looking for players to eliminate.

3) Land in locations with good cover

An important tip to remember while trying to rank up safely in Free Fire is to land in locations that have good natural cover, such as trees or rocks, or proper structures in which to hide.

Landing in open areas may result in an early elimination as there will be no place to hide once the bullets start flying. While using gloo walls as an emergency cover is a viable option, it won't be a permanent solution.

2) Use scanners if unsure of how many enemies are in the area

When rotating into a new area or entering a location that has a lot of buildings, players should always use their scanners to check the area for opponents to avoid walking into an ambush.

More often than not, players will blindly run into the area if they hear gunfire in hopes of getting a third-party kill, only to get ambushed by campers and players hiding nearby. Using the scanner is a sure way to avoid this scenario in Free Fire.

1) Master gloo wall and smoke grenades

Mastering how to use gloo walls and smoke grenades in Free Fire will be one of the most beneficial things for players to do. Both these tactical items are highly versatile and can be used in a number of situations.

For instance, gloo walls can provide cover while rotating during rushes and can even be used to pin enemies in place. Smoke grenades, on the other hand, are very useful when trying to confuse opponents or rush campers.

