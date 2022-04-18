5 tips to reach Grandmaster tier in Free Fire Ranked Season 27: Rank push guide

Garena's prominent shooter, Free Fire, has a prevalent ranking system. The ranked modes in the battle royale title allow gamers to shine by achieving higher ranks. The higher the rank, the more superior they can feel.

Grandmaster is the top-most ranked tier in Free Fire, and everyone is in a race to achieve it. However, this is not a facile task, as users will have to work hard and have enough patience to obtain the title.

Nevertheless, adhering to specific tips and guides will undoubtedly help them boost their speed. Players willing to push their ranks to the Grandmaster tier in this ranked season 27 can go through this article to get a few pointers.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-assessed ban, players from India should not play Free Fire. They must access their FF IDs via the MAX variant.

Free Fire rank push guide: Some golden tips to accelerate reaching Grandmaster tier

1) Build character combination supporting long-lasting battle

Characters in Free Fire possess distinct abilities that aid users as per the situation's demand. Hence, they need to have an ideal mixup of character skills. Gamers can equip a maximum of four characters abilities, in which the active skill is limited to only one selection.

One of the most endorsed combinations for rank pushing is K + Miguel + Maro + Paloma. It helps them survive the battle for longer. K sustains the players' HP, Miguel increases K's efficiency, Maro helps in long-range warfare, and Paloma can carry additional ammo.

Readers can read this article to learn a few more combinations.

2) Never ignore loadout selection

Most Free Fire players ignore the proper selection of loadouts before landing at the battleground. Loadouts can provide them with irreplaceable combat advantages. There are two sections in the loadouts: survival and basic.

Bonefire in the former and scanner in the latter are the prime choices for ranked matches. The former can be used to increase HP when there is a lack of medkits or inhalers. The scanner tracks enemies' landing spots near the users, helping them remain alert against sudden attacks.

3) Avoid landing on hot-drops

Proper landing is the most vital initial step to conquering a battle in Free Fire. A single mistake in landing can snatch the whole match from the gamers' hands.

Hot-drops are places on the map where the possibility of alighting opponents is high. Peak, Observatory, Clock Tower, etc., are the primary hot drops on Bermuda.

These landing spots usually have high loot tiers, attracting most players, so the situation gets severe immediately after landing in these spots. Avoiding these kinds of locations can prevent rank pushers from early elimination.

4) Use balanced gun combination

All guns in Free Fire have a unique set of attributes. While some are excellent in close-range combat, a few are only made to deal with long-distance warfare. Thus, having a superb gun combo can play a vital role on the battlefront.

Rank push requires safe and survival gameplay. Keeping this in mind, rank pushers should try not to engage in short-distance combat, instead carrying guns suitable for long and mid-range battles. However, a shotgun can be used as the match gets closer to the end.

5) Play passively to survive combat till the end

Rank points are rewarded to gamers based on their performance in each match. Amongst various factors, survival time is one of the most significant in determining the rank points. Obviously, kills also matter, but surviving the battle for longer also increases the odds of winning.

In short, players must show passive and survival gameplay instead of being aggressive and carrying an early elimination risk.

Note: The above list entirely represents the author's personal views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer