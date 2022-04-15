5 best Free Fire character combinations without Wukong in 2022

Entering Free Fire's battleground with certain strategies will undoubtedly lead gamers to victory. For a tactical game plan, characters possessing unmatched abilities come as one of the top priorities.

Free Fire allows players to equip four characters' abilities at once. Either all abilities can be passive, or three passive and one active. Thus, it's not that easy for gamers to choose the most suited characters for themselves. Essentially, they should consider their playing style and combat behavior while building an ideal combination.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country must access their FF IDs via the MAX variant.

Top 5 Free Fire character combinations without Wukong

1) Dimitri + Rafael + Laura + Olivia

Ideal combination for Sniper players and long-range combat (Image via Sportskeeda)

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat (active)

When activated, Healing Heartbeat creates a 3.5-meter diameter stationary healing zone, inside which users and their allies recover 3 HP/s and can also self-recover to get up when downed. However, the zone only lasts for 15 seconds and has a cooldown time (CD) of 60 seconds.

Rafael: Dead Silent

When using Snipers and Marksman rifles, Rafael's Dead Silent ability creates a silencing effect while firing, and successful shots can cause enemies to bleed 90% faster.

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Laura's Sharp Shooter ability increases the accuracy by 35% when guns are scoped in.

Olivia: Healing Touch

Revived players will be revived with an extra 80 HP due to Olivia's Healing Touch.

2) Chrono + Maxim + Hayato + Joseph

Best Free Fire character combination for close and mid-range warfare (Image via Sportskeeda)

Chrono: Time Turner (active)

With a CD of 120 seconds, Chrono creates an impenetrable force field that blocks 800 damage. Players should note that they cannot attack enemies outside the shield from within it. All the effects last for six seconds.

Maxim: Gluttony

Maxim's Gluttony ability increases the speed of consuming medkits and mushrooms by 25%.

Hayato: Bushido

With every 10% decrease in the maximum HP, Hayato's ability increases armor penetration by 10%.

Joseph: Nutty Movement

While using Joseph's skill Nutty Movement, the movement and sprinting speed increase by 20% upon taking damage.

3) Skyler + Kelly + Moco + Shani

Suitable for Skyler character users in Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)

Skyler: Riptide Rhythm (active)

With an impressive CD of 40 seconds, Skyler unleashes a sonic wave forward, damaging up to five gloo walls within the range of 100 meters. Moreover, he also recovers nine HP for each gloo wall deployed by him. Users should note that the recovery effects do not stack.

Kelly: Dash

Kelly's Dash ability increases the sprinting speed of the user by 6% throughout the match.

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Moco's ability Hacker's Eye tags enemies shot for five seconds, sharing the information with the teammates.

Shani: Gear Recycle

Shani's Gear Recycle ability restores the armor durability by 30% for each kill confirmed. The extra durability can upgrade the users' armor up to level 3.

4) Alok + Kapella + Shirou + D-Bee

Prime choice for rushers in Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)

Alok: Drop The Beat (active)

Lasting 10 seconds, Alok's Drop The Beat ability creates a 5-meter aura that recovers users' 5 HP/s and increases movement speed by 15%. However, it can only be used again in 45 seconds after its last use.

Kapella: Healing Song

Kapella increases the effects of healing items by 20% and that of healing skills by 10%. She also reduces the HP loss of downed allies by 30%.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

When the user is hit by enemies within a range of 80 meters, Shirou marks the said attacker for six seconds. The marking is only visible to the user. Additionally, the first shot on marked enemies offers 100% armor penetration. His ability has a CD of 10 seconds.

D-Bee: Bullet Beats

When firing while moving, the movement speed increases by 15%, and accuracy of the user increases by 45% if D-Bee's ability is equipped.

5) K + Miguel + Maro + Paloma

Free Fire players should use this combination for rank pushing (Image via Sportskeeda)

K: Master of All (active)

K increases the maximum EP of the user by 50. He then acts in two distinct modes with a mode switch CD of three seconds.

Jiu-jitsu mode: Increases the EP conversion rate of allies by 500% who are within a range of six meters.

Psychology mode: Recovers three EP every second, up to 250 EP.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

The user gains 80 EP for each elimination confirmed while using Miguel's Crazy Slayer.

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Maro's Falcon Fervor increases the damage to enemies with distance up to 25%. In addition, the damage increases to marked enemies by 3.5%.

Paloma: Arms-Dealing

Paloma carries 120 additional ammo, excluding grenade launchers.

Note: The Free Fire character combinations in this article are not in any order and solely represent the author's personal views. Also, the abilities described for each character are at their maximum level.

Edited by Shaheen Banu