5 tips to reach Heroic rank easily in Free Fire MAX (June 2022)

Free Fire MAX and its original eponymous variant provide various opportunities for users to claim rewards in the game. The in-game rank systems serve the same purpose as players can unlock numerous instant and seasonal rewards after reaching a certain tier, and these ranks reset after the start of each season.

Recently, the BR Rank Season 28 began last week on June 16 and will culminate on August 5, 2022. Gamers still have plenty of time to register progress and maximize their ranks in ranked mode. However, as players rank up in Free Fire MAX, it becomes tough to progress further due to increased difficulty levels.

Ways to reach Heroic tier in Free Fire MAX's ranked mode (June 2022)

The Heroic tier is one of the highest ranks that users can reach during a season. Here are the top five tips that users can follow to reach the Heroic rank easily in June 2022:

1) Play with a regular squad

Gamers who play solo encounter more action and thrill, especially during 1v4 situations. However, it also becomes risky as players have no team support for revival or cover fire.

Survival while playing solo is comparatively harder than having the support of a team. Thus, players should play with a regular squad for better coordination and division of roles during a ranked match.

2) Characters' choice is crucial

At the lower ranks, characters don't matter much as opponents are not that skilled. As the tiers increase, the skill-set of enemies grows. Therefore, players are forced to adopt a specific strategy to advance further in ranked mode.

As gamers start preferring a specific playstyle, the choice of characters also becomes equally crucial. Thus, users should build a character combination that suits their game plan and is also helpful for the rest of the squad mates.

Apart from choosing four character abilities, one active and three passive, users can also pick an ideal Free Fire MAX pet skill to enhance their tactical capabilities on the battlefield.

3) Pick the ideal gun combinations

Users must master multiple guns that serve the purpose in certain combat situations and are useful at different ranges. Still, players can use specific gun combinations, which provide the balance to one's firearm prowess in a match.

Gamers can practice with different weapons in the training mode before playing actual matches. It will provide them with critical insights into the performance and strength of specific guns. They use two firearms with different capabilities to build a formidable gun combination.

4) Custom HUD is essential

Like any other tactical shooter, a custom HUD is essential in Free Fire MAX. It allows gamers to command their in-game movement, recoil patterns, aiming, shooting, and other actions. Hence, it makes sense for users to customize the controls' layout per their grip and device's (smartphone/tablet) size.

Furthermore, one can go for specific custom layouts in the game to enhance the specific capabilities on the battlefield. For example, the two-finger setup is excellent for aggressors but poor for movement. Similarly, the four-finger layout provides exceptional command on movement and isn't a good option at close-range.

5) Collect more than enough healing equipment

Healing equipment is never enough if players are trying to rank up as they must face multiple combat situations and a decline in HP on several occasions. Therefore, it makes sense for users to carry more than enough healing equipment during a Free Fire MAX ranked match. Players can also use a character with a healing ability to get additional benefits on the battlefield.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

