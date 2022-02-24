5 tips to reach the safe zone easily in Free Fire MAX

Reaching the safe zone in Free Fire MAX is a rather straightforward task, but many players fail to execute it properly. They either forget about the safe zone completely due to excessive looting or think they can survive outside of it.

Whichever is the case, they eventually end up being eliminated. Fortunately, there are easy ways to avoid these scenarios. By following a few simple tips, players can easily reach the safe zone in every match.

Follow these tips to always reach the safe zone easily in Free Fire MAX

5) Rotate before the zone begins to shrink

The best way to ensure reaching the safe zone in Free Fire MAX is by rotating before the zone begins to shrink. This will give players the time they need to plan their route and rotate towards the safe zone.

Additionally, moving early to the safe zone will allow players to loot nearby areas for supplies. Doing so will also deny granting supplies to any enemies entering the zone later.

4) Place a custom marker on the map

A match in Free Fire MAX can become confusing after a while. With so much going on, it's difficult to keep track of everything. At times, players even end up moving in the wrong direction after getting sidetracked. This wastes a lot of time and the player takes longer to rotate to safety.

To avoid this scenario, the best thing to do is to place a custom marker on the map. This will ensure that the player will be able to keep track of the direction of their movement. It will also allow them to plot the best route to reach their destination.

3) Use a vehicle to move faster

While running is a viable means of movement in-game, it's not the fastest. Even if the player is using Kelly's Dash ability, their movement speed does not increase drastically.

To ensure swift movement and rotation to the safe zone, players need to use vehicles. They are fast, offer protection from damage, and can even be used to run through opponents without having to stop.

2) Move inward in a general direction

Rather than focusing on moving to the safe zone, players can simply move inward in a general direction. This will ensure that when the zone shrinks, they are not too far away from safety.

In this manner, players will be free to loot and take on any opponents in their path. When the zone finally shrinks, they can effortlessly move to safety and repeat the process until the match ends.

1) Keep an eye on the timer

One of the easiest ways to reach the safe zone in Free Fire MAX is by keeping track of the timer. If players are able to keep note of the zone countdown timer, they will never be stuck outside the safe zone in-game.

Based on their distance from the safe zone and the time left before the shrinking process begins, players can easily plan their rotation. However, it's advisable to avoid waiting until the last minute as running into opponents may spell disaster.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish