5 tips to spend diamonds wisely in Free Fire MAX: Best purchases recommended

Knowing what to buy with diamonds in Free Fire MAX can get overwhelming. With so many things to choose from, players often end up spending their diamonds on cosmetics alone. Fortunately, this is not an issue, as certain cosmetics have perks.

Nevertheless, players should plan out exactly what they need to buy in-game to avoid spending diamonds unnecessarily. This will help them limit their expenditure and save diamonds for future use.

These items are worth spending diamonds on in Free Fire MAX

5) Hello! (Emote)

Free Fire MAX has many numerous emotes to choose from. Each one is distinct and helps the user showcase how they feel. While there are many to choose from, the simple "Hello" emote is one of the most used in-game.

Today, February 18, 2022, the emote can be purchased for only 119 diamonds, which is 40% off from the original price. The item can be found under the "Daily Specials" tab.

4) Superstar Weapon Loot Crate

Coming in at just 25 diamonds per crate, the Superstar Weapon gun skin looks and performs amazingly for the price. The weapons that this crate covers are: Woodpecker, M249, Spas12, and Vector.

The trade-offs for each weapon are as follows:

Woodpecker - Increased damage and range, reduced accuracy.

Increased damage and range, reduced accuracy. M249 - Increased damage and accuracy, reduced reload speed.

Increased damage and accuracy, reduced reload speed. Spas12 - Increased range and armor penetration, reduced magazine size.

Increased range and armor penetration, reduced magazine size. Vector - Increased damage and magazine size, reduced damage.

3) Reaper (cosmetic)

The Reaper outfit is currently at a 60% discount in the store. It can be purchased for just 199 diamonds from the "Daily Special" section. The user's helmet and vest will be hidden when wearing the item.

Given the price and sleek look, this is the best opportunity for users to purchase this item. It will remain on discount until the next store rotation, which will occur tomorrow (February 19, 2022).

2) Vector - Aquablaze Wrath

The Vector in Free Fire MAX is a powerful SMG. It can be dual-wielded, which further increases its lethality in battle. By spending just a few diamonds, players can improve their weapon stats drastically in-game.

The Aquablaze Wrath gun skin costs 40 diamonds and improves the weapon by increasing the damage and effective range. However, the reload speed is slightly reduced to compensate for the bonuses. Nevertheless, given how fast this weapon reloads, a slight nerf will not affect it in the least.

1) DJ Alok

Since being added in, DJ Alok has been one of the most used characters in-game. With his ability, Drop The Beat, users can move faster and heal on the go during a match. His ability is one of the most sought after in Free Fire MAX.

Given how good he is in combat and support, he can only be purchased. Players will have to spend 599 diamonds to buy the character. While the price may sound steep, when maxed out in-game, he becomes unstoppable.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha