5 tips and tricks to use Gloo Walls like professional players in Garena Free Fire

There are many ways to use Gloo Walls in Free Fire. Due to their versatility, this tactical item can be used in a number of situations, defensively and offensively, by skilled players.

Mastering it will provide the user with a huge in-game advantage and secure a Booyah with ease. While this may seem like a difficult task, players can follow tips and tricks to make it easier.

Employ these tips and tricks to use Gloo Walls in Garena Free Fire

5) Have a fast reaction time while deploying Gloo Walls

The purpose of a Gloo Wall in Free Fire is to protect the player behind it, this can only be achieved if it's deployed before bullets start flying. To do this, players will have to improve their reaction time to maximize the benefit of Gloo Walls.

Fast reaction times will ensure that players can set up a Gloo Wall in the heat of battle without having to think twice. Additionally, speed is an essential skill needed to master and execute the 360° Gloo Wall trick with the improvement in reaction time.

4) Placing the Gloo Wall in the right direction makes a huge difference

While rushing or defending against a rush in Free Fire, placing a Gloo Wall quickly is of the utmost importance. However, placing a Gloo Wall in the right direction is more important.

Players need to understand which direction a Gloo Wall has to be placed in to stay safe behind it. If the angles are off, opponents can shoot from the side with ease without even getting close.

3) Use Robo to boost the defensive capability of the Gloo Wall

One of the easiest ways to get the upper hand in Free Fire is upgrading the Gloo Wall to a shield. To do this, players will need to spend a few diamonds to unlock a pet called Robo.

Much like Chrono's force shield that stops bullets in their tracks, Robo's "Wall Enforcement" ability adds an extra layer of defense to the Gloo Wall. This is highly effective for countering sustained fire in-game.

2) Reach the top of buildings by using Gloo Wall

Although the maps in Free Fire are primarily accessible, specific places like the top of buildings are off-limits. While the players can indeed land on them, there's no going back once they jump off.

However, with careful planning and a few Gloo Walls, players can get to these hard-to-reach places. While in most cases, players do this for fun, often, it can be used to gain a tactical advantage during a match.

1) Don't waste Gloo Walls if they are in short supply

One of the most important things to remember while using Gloo Wall in Free Fire is not to waste them if they are in short supply. While they can usually be found all over the map, players tend to use them faster than they can find them

Moving from natural cover to natural is a great way to effectively conserve gloo walls and save them for when they are needed the most. Additionally, players can use Mr Waggor's "Smooth Gloo" ability to replenish Gloo Wall during the match.

Note: This article reflects the writer's views.

Edited by Srijan Sen