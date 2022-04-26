5 tips to use Dreki pet wisely in Free Fire and FF MAX

Dreki is one of the most unique pets in Free Fire. Its skill, Dragon Glare, allows the pet to find opponents on the map. When activated, enemies that use medkits to heal are highlighted for three seconds.

At the pet level up, the strength of the skill increases exponentially, allowing it to spot up to four opponents at a range of 30 meters for five seconds. While using the pet to find enemies is its primary role, there are several ways in which it can be used strategically.

Mastering how to use Dreki in Free Fire can yield numerous benefits

5) Find injured opponents and eliminate them

The main method in which Dreki is used in Free Fire is 'search and destroy.' Players look for opponents that are in low health and subsequently engage them in hopes of a quick kill.

This is useful when looking for strangers during the early game and those that have disengaged from a fight. However, players must be quick to engage as the mark will not last long.

4) Use the skill as an alternative to marking abilities

Many characters in Free Fire have abilities that can be used to mark opponents in battle. For the most part, Moco and Shirou have the honor and privilege of doing this.

Players who may not have those characters can use Dreki as a substitute for marking opponents in battle. This makes it easier for them to avoid the area or rush in for a kill.

3) Use it to find injured enemies during intense team fights

During intense team fights, injured opponents often do micro-rotations behind friendly players to heal. In most cases, they can break the line of sight and disappear from view.

After working hard to secure a kill, being denied one is frustrating. Thankfully, with Dreki, players can find their injured opponents with ease and re-engage. However, getting to them behind enemy lines will take a bit of critical thinking.

2) Avoid getting into fights in the end zone

In the end zone of every match, avoiding a fight is seldom possible. Unless players are well hidden, they will be forced to defend themselves against aggressive opponents.

However, if they do manage to hide, they can use Dreki to keep a safe distance from any nearby opponents. Given that combat doesn't stop in the end zone, players use medkits non-stop.

1) Spot opponents and set up a killzone

After disengaging or having the opponent escape, players often rush after them to try and secure the kill. This tactic usually works well if the player has a high HP. However, if HP is low, rushing is not the best idea as a counterattack may lead to a certain death.

To avoid this situation, players can use Dreki to spot their opponents and set up a killzone in their general direction. The moment they move to either rotate or re-engage, they can be shot and killed with ease.

