5 tips to use Gloo Wall grenades effectively in Free Fire MAX

Gloo Wall grenades stand out as one of the most significant utility items available in Free Fire MAX. Users can effectively use them on the battlefield to get cover in times of need and stay alive for a longer period.

Most new and inexperienced gamers won't be aware of how important Gloo Walls are and how to use them. Consequently, they will need to learn how to use these throwables to rise through the ranks and become better players.

Individuals can accelerate this learning process by checking out various tips and tricks online. The article below lists out the five best tips players should keep in mind to improve their overall performance with Gloo Walls.

Top 5 Free Fire MAX tips for effectively using Gloo Wall grenades

5) Block opponents inside buildings

During a game, it is highly likely that the players will come across an enemy while exploring a house. In such situations, Gloo Walls will be of great assistance and can save them from the potential risk of elimination.

Basically, they can use this utility to block their foe or prevent them from escaping. If users successfully manage to trap their opponents, they will have the perfect chance to take them down by throwing a frag grenade.

4) With appropriate characters and pets

Skyler is the perfect character that players can utilize as his ability restores health (Image via Garena)

Characters and pets are also valuable assets in Free Fire MAX, with their abilities/skills playing a significant role in the game. Numerous skills complement the Gloo Walls, and individuals can choose characters with such skills for better performance.

With regards to pets, Beaston helps Gloo Walls throw further, while Robo gives more shields. Skyler, on the other hand, is a great choice for a character because putting up Gloo Walls will increase the HP, and his ability will also break down the enemies' Gloo Walls.

3) Helping team / Revival

When playing in team-based modes, it is of vital importance to keep the whole squad healthy. Accordingly, players need to become skilled and quick at deploying Gloo Walls in Free Fire MAX whenever any of their teammates gets taken down.

The Gloo Wall will provide them with cover and effectively allow them to resurrect their teammates and boosting their odds of coming out on top in the game.

2) Rotating

Users can save themselves from enemy fire by placing the Gloo Walls while rotating (Image via Sportskeeda)

As the field/zone shrinks in Free Fire MAX, players will have to rotate while out in the open. This generally happens in the later stages of a match and is pretty risky since enemy players may be waiting for such an opportunity.

When in such difficult situations, Gloo Walls can be of immense help in maintaining one's safety. Despite this, they will still need to be ready to engage in a fight as the grenade will not provide them cover from all possible angles.

1) 360° trick

360° trick is one of the finest tricks that gamers can try utilizing (Image via Sportskeeda)

Gloo Wall tricks can benefit players in various scenarios in Free Fire MAX, and there are many unique ones that users have come up with. The 360° trick, which features gamers surrounding themselves from all available angles, is one of the most prominent tricks in the game's userbase.

Individuals can use this approach to protect themselves and stay alive in tricky scenarios. They will also be able to heal, reload, and complete other tasks in safety. However, if opponents have frag grenades, this can be countered.

