5 tips to use gloo walls while rushing and defending in Free Fire MAX

Gloo walls are the best utility items to use during a rush in Free Fire MAX. It provides protection to the user and enables them to push against the enemy while sustaining minimal damage.

While most players understand how to execute the strategy, there are a few advanced tips that players can follow for better protection. These can be used in a number of situations and give the users an edge during the rush.

Here are a few simple gloo wall tips that players can utilize during a rush in Free Fire MAX

5) When possible, place the gloo wall next to hard cover

When rushing an opponent in Free Fire MAX, a good way to utilize the gloo wall is by placing it next to hard cover. This will allow the user to swap between the hard cover and the gloo wall, giving them more shooting angles to work with.

Additionally, if the gloo wall is destroyed, players can simply shift and hide behind the hard cover. This will drastically improve the odds of survival and make it harder for the enemy to secure a kill.

4) Place the gloo war as far as possible while rushing

When attacking an enemy during a rush, it's always a good idea to place the gloo wall as far out as possible. This will provide a certain radius of protection from the enemy's fire.

Additionally, with the gloo wall placed far out in front, the enemy will lose line of sight with the player. They will not be able to spot them unless they somehow manage to secure high ground.

3) If the enemy counter-rushes, place a gloo wall to block them

During a rush in Free Fire MAX, opponents sometimes tend to get bold and counter-rush to stop the attack. if done correctly, they are able to take the player by surprise and secure an elimination.

To avoid this scenario from occurring, players can rush their opponents and place a gloo wall to block them. With the line of sight cut off, they can then flank around the gloo wall and shoot them.

2) Use double gloo walls to block grenade damage

During a rush in Free Fire MAX, most opponents use guns to inflict damage upon the player. However, in certain cases, grenades are used as well. Given the amount of damage they deal and the blast radius, defending against them is tough.

Luckily, players can still mitigate most of the damage by using double gloo walls. By placing two gloo walls close to each other, players can avoid taking any damage. However, one gloo wall may be lost in the process. If the enemy is using Alvaro's ability, the second gloo wall may take damage as well.

1) If the opponent has the high ground, stack gloo walls for protection

When rushing uphill, there is a high chance that the enemy will have better shooting angles than the player. This will allow them to secure headshots with ease.

To avoid sustaining head injuries and losing a lot of HP, players can stack gloo walls for protection. By placing one on top of the other, the enemy's shooting angles will be rendered null and void. Players can use this technique to rush uphill with minimal damage sustained.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

