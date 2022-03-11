5 tips for using gloo walls correctly in Free Fire MAX

When it comes to utility items in Free Fire MAX, none are more useful or popular than the gloo wall. This humble item can be used in numerous ways during combat and exploration.

Players can use them to displace their opponents in gunfights, rush an enemy's position, and even scale buildings to secure the high ground. Once this utility item has been mastered, there's no stopping the user during a match.

Tips that will give Free Fire MAX players an edge in combat when using gloo walls

5) Placement is key

When deploying a gloo wall in combat, two factors that matter the most are placement and timing. If either one is off, the entire point of using a gloo wall will become moot.

If the placement is off, the enemy will not be denied their shooting angles and will be able to score hits with ease. In some scenarios, it will make it easier for the enemy to shoot at the player since they'll have nowhere left to run.

4) Don't waste gloo walls if the enemy is shooting from far away

Gloo walls in Free Fire MAX provide excellent protection from gunfire. However, this does not mean that players should use them every time they are shot at. In certain scenarios, simply going prone or moving behind an object will be enough.

Players must understand when to use gloo walls and natural cover. Putting up multiple gloo walls after being shot once will be a waste of the utility item. If there is no other defensive option, players should use a gloo wall for cover.

3) Use character and pet abilities to make the gloo wall stronger

Certain characters and pets in Free Fire MAX have abilities that enhance the utility of gloo walls. For instance, Robo's Wall Enforcement ability can add a shield worth 100 hit points to gloo walls. This allows them to last longer when under fire.

Nairi's ability, Ice Iron, allows the user's gloo walls to recover 30% of their durability every second. In theory, given enough time between taking damage, the gloo call can recover full HP.

2) Before placing a gloo wall, have a strategy in mind

When placing a gloo wall, players should have a strategy in mind. They must figure out what purpose their gloo wall will serve. Will it be used to simply block incoming fire or be placed to cut off the opponent's line of sight?

Depending on the role the gloo wall will play or how it will be used, placement and angle will matter a lot. Understanding this thought process will ensure that players get the most out of every gloo wall used during a match.

1) Perfect reaction time is key to success

To master the use of gloo walls in Free Fire MAX, players should have impeccable reaction time. Depending on the situation, being able to react in time can be a life-saver.

Additionally, placing a gloo wall faster will allow the user to outplay opponents in combat. They'll be able to block their movement and force them out of position or trap them in one place.

This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu