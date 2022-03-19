5 tips for using shotgun like pro players in Free Fire MAX

Using shotguns effectively and efficiently in Free Fire MAX is not a straightforward task. Given the many constraints and limitations surrounding the weapon, it has limited use in combat.

Nevertheless, professional players manage to overcome these odds and use the weapon-class with a high success rate. By following a few tips, any user will be able to take advantage of the firearm and utilize it to its full potential in combat.

Follow these simple pointers to better understand how to use shotguns in Free Fire MAX

5) Always reload when given the chance

When using a shotgun in Free Fire MAX, the most important thing to remember is always reload before going into battle. Given the limited amount of ammunition they hold at any given time, having a full clip is important.

Even during combat, gamers should attempt to reload their shotguns when given the opportunity. It will ensure that they will be able to inflict the maximum amount on their opponents.

4) Aim for center of mass to improve chances of inflicting damage

Shotguns aren't the greatest of weapons when it comes to stability and recoil. Each shot fired is powerful enough to move the camera around a bit, making it challenging to land headshots.

While pros can execute headshots with ease, not everyone can do so, and those who try miss shots. To avoid this scenario, the best option is to aim for the center of mass.

With more surface area to aim for, the odds of landing a shot are better.

3) Use Bushido to bypass armor

Hayato's Bushido ability is one of the strangest in Free Fire MAX. For every 10% decrease in HP, players gain 10% armor penetration, rendering the enemy's armor useless to a certain extent.

Given how much damage a shotgun inflicts, combined with armor penetration, opponents will be blown away with the damage. However, users need to be careful when using this ability, as low HP makes it easier for them to be killed.

2) Stay within optimum firing range of weapon

Shotguns are lethal only at close ranges, and as the distance from the target increases, their effectiveness in combat decreases. Given these major constraints, players need to be wise when fighting opponents.

Rather than rushing head-first with a shotgun in hand, they need to find alternative approaches to their target. This will make it easier to get within firing range and avoid taking damage from gunfire.

1) Don't randomly fire at targets

Given the damage output, even a shot that barely hits the target will do considerable damage. This has led to gamers using shotguns as an improvised SMG at times. While this strategy works, there's a huge downside to it.

Given the low number of bullets that shotguns hold, firing at random targets while inflicting little to no damage is problematic. As soon as they stop to reload their weapon, an opponent will use the timeframe to mount a counter-attack.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer