5 tips for using shotguns precisely in Free Fire MAX (June 2022)

Free Fire MAX gamers have a sole motive to eliminate their opponents on the battlegrounds. They can utilize several weapons to do so. However, they must choose the best one as each weapon possesses a distinct set of attributes that are suitable for specific combat situations.

The shotgun roaster is explicitly designed for short-range battles. These firearms generally have high damage, accuracy, and movement speed. Indeed, these guns are extremely deadly for enemies if handled perfectly.

Free Fire MAX: Five master tips to increase proficiency in using shotguns

1) Practice jump-shot technique

The jump-shot technique is a prevalent trick in the Free Fire MAX community, especially among esports athletes. To do this trick, users need to first wait for the enemies to come nearer and then press the jump button while moving the camera angle to the enemy and immediately attacking them.

The accuracy of the shots is likely to increase while performing this specific procedure. Gamers can gain an impressive headshot percentage after mastering the jump-shot trick.

However, that does not mean they will only give one-tap headshots. Players may have to spray multiple bullets to take down their foes.

2) Never forget range of shotgun

In intense confrontations, most players do not remember the range of the in-use shotgun and start firing bullets even at mid and long-range. This will ultimately waste bullets and bring gamers into trouble if they are in open places, which they shouldn't do.

Shotguns are only functional at very close distances. They offer a negligible amount of damage in mid and long-distance fights. Hence, users must always keep an Assault Rifle, Sniper, or SMG ready to shoot.

3) Ideal character skill combination

The character skill combination is possibly the most potent tip on this list. Since Free Fire MAX characters hold unmatched abilities, gamers must select them according to their playing style and preferences.

Shotgun users can specifically embrace the below-mentioned character combination to outperform with firearms in this category:

Wukong (for the active slot)

Wukong will help pull off 1v4 clutches with shotguns due to his CD reset feature for every knockdown that players confirm.

Caroline

Caroline increases the movement speed when holding a shotgun. It will ultimately aid them with quick reflexes.

Moco

Most shotgun users are rushers. Hence, they must equip Moco's character ability. She can track hit enemies for a few seconds, allowing them to make a calculated rush at them.

Hayato/Jai

The last skill slot can be given to Hayato or Jai's skill, Raging Reload. The former boosts armor penetration after getting damaged, while Raging Reload automatically reloads a certain percentage of the current magazine after knocking down an enemy.

4) Drag fire button in crouched position

The drag and one-tap headshots are a famous way of hitting enemies in Free Fire MAX. However, making these types of shots is considerably challenging. Gamers need to connect precise shots to the head to quickly eliminate their foes.

A considerable number of players in the community exercise headshots while in a crouched position. They boast of hitting comfortable and stable shots in this posture.

All shotgun users need to do is keep the fire button a bit lower and smaller in size (in HUD). Whenever enemies come in the front, crouch and drag the button towards their heads.

5) Use guns skins with enhanced accuracy

The developers regularly introduce several gun skins in Free Fire MAX. These items usually have boosted attributes. For more accurate shots, users should only choose guns with increased accuracy.

Further, if it also has a higher rate of fire, they must not think about any other gun. However, gamers can only unlock these skins via various diamond-required events. In rare cases, Legendary skins can be seen in free events.

Note: Each player has a unique playing style. Hence, they may have their own strategies and tricks for using shotguns in Free Fire MAX. This article only shows the opinion of the author.

