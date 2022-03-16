5 tips to win hot-drop fights with more kills in Free Fire MAX

Hot-drop zones in Free Fire MAX are some of the most populated and riskiest areas on the map. Any player landing in these areas is sure to have a hard time, owing to the intense fights that take place.

Securing loot in these spots ensures players and squads get the upper hand early on in the game. But winning hot-drop fights is no easy feat and can cause players to rage-quit the game often.

Tips to secure kills and win hot-drop fights in Free Fire MAX

5) Make proper use of silencers

Even when players are shooting from good vantage points and are properly hidden, shots can be heard from far-off. This is a common mistake made by many Free Fire MAX players.

One of the most effective ways to bypass this problem is to use silencer attachments on weapons like snipers and marksman rifles. In this manner, a clean headshot can be scored to secure a kill and remain hidden on the mini-map.

4) Choose weapons wisely

To secure kills and have a higher success rate during hot-drop battles, players should use a good close-to-mid-range weapon. Any SMG will fulfill this role in the initial post-landing battle phase.

Once some ground has been secured, players can then seek out their preferred weapon of choice if the opportunity presents itself. This will allow the user to fight more effectively in combat.

3) Positioning is key

Positioning is a key factor in determining the win probability of any player or squad. Good positioning gives players a good vantage point on the battlefield while also keeping themselves concealed at all times.

Players must make the most of various such spots, such as houses, rocks, trees, and other suitable environmental assets within the hot-drop zone. These spots should be picked carefully to allow players to get a hold of the match from the get-go.

2) Charge opponents head-on and trap them

Depending on the situation, Free Fire MAX players should push opponents into tight corners. Having them trapped and pinned down in such strategically favorable spots can be a game-changer.

Players can use them as bait to lure the rest of the team or gain a quick elimination by tossing a grenade. However, care must be taken not to toy with the enemy for too long as a counterattack can be mounted.

1) Stay focused on the target

At any given point in time, there will be multiple opponents entering these hot-drop zones. While this seems overwhelming, players should stay calm and focus on the task of securing kills.

To achieve this, they must engage only one opponent at a time. Furthermore, if a secondary enemy joins the fight as a third-party attack, they should withdraw to safety immediately.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu