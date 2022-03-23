5 tips to win shotgun fights in Free Fire MAX

Shotguns are powerful weapons in Free Fire MAX when fighting in close quarters. A well-aimed shot is capable of securing an elimination with ease. However, the weapon class has some constraints as well.

Given its limited range, players must get up-close before executing a shot. This is a risky maneuver. Nevertheless, with practice and by following a few tips, players can easily navigate the perils and win more fights using shotguns.

Win more fights in Free Fire MAX by following these simple tips

5) Aim for the head when possible

When using shotguns in Free Fire MAX, body shots are the safest bet. With a larger surface area to shoot at, the odds of landing the shot are very high. It's nearly impossible to miss.

However, when needing to inflict huge amounts of damage, body shots will not cut it. Players must try and land headshots in this scenario. Although shooting accurately will take some practice, the task is not impossible.

4) Use Hayato to inflict maximum damage

Hayato's Bushido ability is one of the deadliest there is in Free Fire MAX. In essence, it increases the armor penetration capability of any weapon by 10% for every 10% in HP loss.

Using this ability, players can bypass high-level armor and inflict damage upon targets. Without being able to mitigate any damage, opponents are likely to die sooner.

3) Take cover between shots

Shotguns are great at close-range, which means that even opponents use them in combat. Such being the case, running in the open and shooting is not the best of ideas.

Opponents will lock on and counterattack mercilessly. To avoid this from happening, players must take cover between shots. This will reduce the odds of taking damage and keep the user safe.

2) Always reload during combat

One of the main drawbacks of shotguns is the magazine size. They tend to hold very few bullets, making them unsuitable during drawn-out battles. If the enemy is using an SMG, they are bound to get the upper hand.

To ensure that players don't run out of bullets mid-fight, they should always reload their weapons every chance they get. This will minimize the risk of being outgunned by the enemy.

1) Know when not to use a shotgun

Although shotguns are powerful in close range, using them in all situations is not ideal. At times, players should make a conscious decision about using this type of weapon.

If the opponent has a good firing position, a shotgun will not deal much damage. In these cases, players will either have to flank and then use shotguns or switch to different weapons for the job.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu